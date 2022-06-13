The Apollo Project Announces Blind Box Sale June 20 for Its First Free-to-Earn Game, Set to Transform NFT Metaverse Gaming – 69News WFMZ-TV

Ads

Becoming mostly cloudy late with a shower or thunderstorm towards morning, especially south and west of the Lehigh Valley. Turning less humid. .

Becoming mostly cloudy late with a shower or thunderstorm towards morning, especially south and west of the Lehigh Valley. Turning less humid.

Updated: June 13, 2022 @ 9:55 pm

Combination of free to play and play-to-earn music- and joy-filled blockchain-based DOE platform lets players earn in-game tokens that can be cashed out for fiat

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Apollo Project, referred to as “TAP”, is a multi-planet Music Metaverse filled with music and joy. Today TAP introduces its next-generation blockchain-based dVerse, the Decentralized Metaverse, also known as a Decentralized Online Entertainment (DOE) platform. The music- and joy-filled games will incorporate a unique combination of the Free-To-Play Games Market and the dynamism of the much newer NFT-based Play-To-Earn Market to create a new genre, Free-to-Earn (F2E).

TAP is the first project developed by game industry heavyweight Steve Gray. For TAP, the games hosted on the dVerse platform will use investment cryptocurrency $DMUSIC and in-game tokens called $DTAP. The first batch of Blind Box NFTs will be available on OpenSea on June 20. Pre-Sale starts today. For more information, visit TAP.LIVE.

After purchasing the Blind Box NFT, users will be able to play the Avatar Breeding game and other TAP games.

The TAP Blind Boxes give users a chance to unlock an Avatar NFT from a Blindbox. The NFTs are randomly selected and Blind Boxes will be used throughout the TAP Platform before, during and after launch. They offer Players an opportunity to receive Common (75%), Unusual (20%), Rare (4%) and Unique (1%) NFTs within those Blindboxes. These NFTs will also serve as tickets granting the owner special status in the TAP Metaverse.

Blindboxes are locked when initially purchased and can be unlocked on the TAP website: https://tap.live. Locked Blindboxes can be traded on OpenSea (and other exchanges).

Besides the Avatars you get from the TAP Blindbox, you will have the opportunity to unlock additional possibilities and enable more relevant and immersive experiences in different upcoming games to be released soon on the TAP platform, thereby adding more value to your purchase.

The ‘MusicVerse’ combines founder Steve Gray’s lifelong passion for music and his years of gaming leadership at Tencent Games and other major gaming companies. Today the metaverse is home to the newest blockchain-based games which are on a fast trajectory, estimated to have a compound annual growth rate of as much as 25 to 30 percent — three to four times the growth rate of the traditional, and mature, games market.

“To create the innovative Free-to-Earn category, we are leveraging the size and high production values and game design ethic from F2P (free-to-play) games, but we will merge in the ability of the Community to participate financially in the success of our products and their content.” explained Steve Gray, CEO and co-founder of MetaMusic Studios.

TAP will create value in several ways:

In the new MusicVerse, music lovers and gamers will discover, create, play and enjoy music and games. According to Gray, “Fun is number 1 but great music will be at the core of everything we are creating. We will feature great virtual performances and concerts and NFTs will fill the imagination space of the MusicVerse. We will deliver dividends to the music industry from the metaverse.”

About The Apollo Project (TAP)

The Apollo Project’s (“TAP”) MusicVerse, brought to you by MetaMusic Studio, is a Metaverse filled with entertainers and entertainment and Music and Joy. We are building a new digital world genre called Free to Earn (F2E), which takes advantage of the size and customization model of Free-to-Play games and combines it with the NFT- and community-based gameplay of Play-to-Earn. For more information, visit tap.live.

Media contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

Hot Tomato Marketing

erica@hottomato.net

925-518-8159 mobile

Media Contact

Erica Zeidenberg, Hot Tomato Marketing, +1 (925) 518-8159, erica@hottomato.net



SOURCE The Apollo Project (TAP)



Brand New App to watch all of WFMZ-TV News and Syndicated Programing 24/7 on your Streaming App enabled TV.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

source