34 best Netflix movies coming in 2022 – Netflix Life

We’ve entered into the new year, and you know what that means. It means a ton of new movies and shows are slated to drop on Netflix throughout 2022. Also, some of your favorite films that have confirmed sequels will be arriving on the streamer this year.

With so much new content coming out soon, it makes it hard for you to pick which films should be added to your must-watch list. So to help you out, we’re going to share the best Netflix movies coming in 2022.

There are so many highly anticipated titles scheduled to land on Netflix this year. This is why we’ve compiled a list of the best Netflix movies coming in 2022 with their release dates. To kick off our list is the upcoming mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

When Knives Out was released in theaters in 2019, it quickly became one of the biggest movies of the year. It received critical acclaim for its outstanding acting and well-written screenplay. So many people swarm to the theaters to feast their eyes upon this Daniel Craig-led movie. It was a box office hit, grossing $311.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget, and received several award nominations.

Shortly after the movie’s release in theaters, there were talks of a Knives Out 2, but there wasn’t anything set in stone. A sequel was expected due to the film’s success, but it was a great surprise to discover that Netflix would be the movie’s streaming home. In March 2021, Netflix agreed to pay $469 million to acquire streaming rights to two sequels written and directed by Rian Johnson. So not only will we be getting a Knives Out 2, but also a Knives Out 3.

Each film will have an entirely new cast (except Daniel Craig) and setting. An official synopsis of what the sequel will be about is unknown at the moment, but we do have a logline. According to Netflix, viewers can expect to see Detective Benoit Blanc travel to Greece “to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.” On June 13, director Rian Johnson revealed the sequel’s title and its Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Production on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery wrapped in September 2021 and is now in post-production. An official release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to come to Netflix in 2022. It looks like Netflix is holding the mystery film for a holiday release. As soon as we become privy to the sequel’s release date, we’ll inform you right away!

