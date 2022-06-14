11-inch M1 iPad Pro with 5G, 2TB Storage and 16GB RAM Currently $150 off – Wccftech

Ads

You can save an incredible $150 on Apple’s highest end iPad Pro with M1 chip. This model features 5G for ultra-fast connectivity.

The real magic of the iPad begins when you buy the cellular model. Rather than relying on Wi-Fi to get things done, the cellular model is ready to send and receive data no matter where you are, as long as there is coverage and an appropriate data plan.

If you are in the market for a 5G capable iPad Pro, that too with the best specs ever, then we have a solid deal for you.



Right now, the 2TB model of the M1 iPad Pro with 11-inch display is currently $150 off. This model also features 16GB of RAM and 5G connectivity for blazing fast data speeds. You also get ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 support in case you want to use that instead.

You know everything else about the iPad Pro already. This model comes with the killer M1 chip, the same chip that revolutionized the Mac. And thanks to all that power, you will get a brand new feature to play with this fall – Stage Manager.



Apart from that, you get a tablet that is best in the business and has all the bragging rights to double down as a laptop, if you allow it to be, of course. This means you can expand your iPad Pro experience further with the optional Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard.

Buy 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB – Space Gray – Was $2,099, now just $1,049

