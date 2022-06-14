Mobile Advertising Market: APAC to Occupy 60% Market Share|Display Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio – PR Newswire

Ads

Jun 14, 2022, 02:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The mobile advertising market size is set to grow by USD 111.58 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 9.73%. 60% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the mobile advertising market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America. The increasing internet penetration in the region will facilitate the mobile advertising market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Mobile Advertising Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the mobile advertising market by Type (display, search, and SMS) and Geography( APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The mobile advertising market share growth by the display segment will be significant for revenue generation. Display ads are pre-designed ads that appear on the websites and use images, audio, and videos to communicate advertising messages to customers. Newer technologies that enable sophisticated surfacing of ads have allowed service providers to host contextual ads. Furthermore, automated real-time bidding (RTB) and programmatic advertising software that allow clients to select slots more efficiently have become popular in the market. These enable the advertisers to choose and bid on the ad spaces that are relevant to their campaign, based on the demographic segmentation of the audience. All these factors are driving the growth of the display segment.

Mobile Advertising Market: Growth in in-app advertising to drive growth

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Mobile Advertising Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as –

The competitive scenario provided in the Mobile Advertising Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Mobile Advertising Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 111.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.89

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

