Apple's 2020 iPad Air is down to its lowest price yet today – The Verge

Plus, save on the AirTag loop, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, and more

Apple’s fourth-generation iPad Air with a refreshed design and USB-C charging instead of Lightning is down to its best price yet at Amazon. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi model in the color of your choosing for $489 — $10 less than the starting price for the new iPad Mini that has a similar design. For the price, you’re getting a far bigger tablet. If you’ve been in the market for a high-end iPad but don’t want to put down iPad Pro-levels of cash, this could be exactly what you’re after. Read our review.

The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device.

For the first time since launching earlier this year, the navy-colored Apple AirTag Loop is selling for $19 instead of its typical $29 at Adorama. The simple, polyurethane loop allows you to add your AirTag — which lacks a lanyard hole — to accessories like your backpack, keychain, and luggage. Although there are often more affordable third-party loops available, this is a rare deal Apple fans may find worthwhile.

Apple’s AirTag Loop is designed to keep your Bluetooth tracker in place, and you can use it to clip your AirTags to your keys, luggage, and other accessories.

If you’re in the market for a competent laptop, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is currently on sale at Amazon for $849, a $250 discount. Equipped with 512GB of storage and Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5 processor, the 15.6-inch laptop normally goes for $1,100. In addition to offering an AMOLED display and 20 hours of battery life, the lightweight Windows machine also comes with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics. Those deeply embedded in the Samsung ecosystem might also enjoy how you can easily pair the clamshell laptop with Samsung’s line of Galaxy Buds and quickly share files across Galaxy devices with Quick Share. Read our hands-on impressions.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is incredibly lightweight and is supposed to emit less blue light than a standard LCD panel thanks to its new OLED display. It’s also powered by an Intel 11th-gen processor.

Apple owners planning on traveling this upcoming holiday season may be interested in this rare discount on the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger. Normally $129, Verizon is currently selling the charger — which you can fold to make smaller and thus more portable — for $97, one of its lowest prices to date. With the wireless charging station, you can charge MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 and 13 models, as well as the Apple Watch, select AirPods models, and various Qi-certified devices. Note, however, that in order to fast-charge your iPhone, you’ll need at least a 20W power brick, which will allow for charging speeds of up to 11W.

The MagSafe Duo is Apple’s 2-in-1 charger, which includes a MagSafe charger on one side and an Apple Watch charger on the other.

The GoPro Hero9, the “biggest, baddest action camera out there,” is $70 cheaper today at Woot. Now until October 30th (or while supplies last), members can pick up the popular action camera for $380 instead of $450, with free shipping for Prime members. The GoPro Hero9 can capture 5K video at 60fps as well as 23MP stills, and it features a new processor and a removable lens. Just like the newer Hero10, it offers crisp footage along with a great front-facing screen and rugged build quality. As noted in our Hero10 review, the last-gen model is not too dissimilar from the more expensive Hero10 — that is, unless you need smooth, 5.3K 60fps.

GoPro Hero cameras have been the de facto action cams for years. The Hero9 Black features 5K video with HDR, along with an additional front-facing screen for when you’re vlogging or working in tight spaces.

Apple fans, we’ve got another deal you might love. If you’re open to a desktop computer, you can save $100 on the 512GB version of the 2020 Mac Mini, which comes with Apple’s new M1 chip. Regularly $899, the Mac Mini is on sale at Amazon for $799, its lowest price to date. After testing the Mac Mini, we found the device’s performance to be impressive and praised how well existing apps run on the M1 chip. We did, however, dislike the built-in speaker and the fact that the Mini only offers up to 16GB of unified memory. Note the 256GB configuration is also $50 cheaper today at Amazon, selling for $659.

Apple’s most affordable Mac desktop computer is now powered by the custom M1 chip. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in its base model but can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 2TB of storage.

