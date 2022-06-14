The Bachelorette’s Colin F. age, Instagram, height, job: Everything you need to know about the season 19 contestant – Accept this Rose

Ads

THE BACHELORETTE – ABCÕs “The Bachelorette” stars Colin. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

Welcome to the pre-show of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, where we will be seeing not one, but two Bachelorettes vying for the love, affection, and attention of 32 men! Before the show actually begins on July 11, we are doing to dive into the world of the men.

Who are they? What do they do? What makes them tick? Are they here for the right reasons?

Now, let’s talk about all things Colin F.! So far, no pre-show drama has surfaced about him, and hopefully, none starts because he seems like such a nice and sweet guy.

Coming all the way from Chicago, Illinois (which by the way, Illinois is totally dominating this season), Colin is a 36-year-old who works in sales and claims that traveling is ‘his thing’.

His Instagram, with just over 1,100 followers is chock full of travel photos, videos, as well as a perfected mix of solo shots, as well as group shots to showcase all of the important people around him in his life. What a great guy (or so it seems thus far)!

Check out his Instagram to make you fall in love with him (because I’m sure that all of America just will)!

Mr. Farrill quite possibly has the best hair of the men this season, so hopefully, that sticks. While his height has yet to be reported on the internet, according to his Instagram photos, he either stands at equal height or is taller than some of his friends.

According to his official ABC cast bio page, his official title, or what he wants America to know him as, is a Sales Director. He also does some improv comedy skits in his hometown of Chicago, as well as being named one of Chicago’s most eligible bachelors by Chicago Magazine, back in 2014! Will Gabby or Rachel (or both) agree with said claims? We’ll see!

What do you think about Colin? Is he a good fit for either leading lady? Only time will tell!

Don’t forget to catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 Starting July 11, 2022, and all Mondays going forward at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC!

