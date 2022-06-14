Tesla FSD Beta 10.13: Roundabouts, solving Chazman's turn and navigating without GPS and map data – Not a Tesla App

Ads

While unprotected left turns can be nerve-wracking for novice drivers, many FSD Beta participants still experience anxiety when their car is faced with such a turn.

Unprotected left turns are one of the harder driving maneuvers to make for humans and AI, as they leave your vehicle vulnerable while turning (instead of turning with traffic).

Tesla quickly recognized the difficulties their AI was experiencing in safely executing these turns and has been working diligently to improve the AI’s ability to discern oncoming hazards.

FSD Beta 10.12 improved unprotected left turn issues, but there are still some lingering issues.

Chuck Cook (@Chazman) has been iteratively testing FSD Beta’s ability to make unprotected left turns on a busy route.

It’s a complicated turn that involved crossing three lanes of traffic before reaching the median and then turning left.

10.13 will solve your left turn most of the time

Often it involves crossing the three lanes and waiting at the median before finding enough clearance to get into a lane.

It’s complicated, even for humans. However, Elon Musk said in a recent tweet that beta 10.13 would solve Chuck’s complicated left turns ‘most of the time.’

Elon also added that 10.13 would “smooth out intersection control,” hopefully reducing the vehicle’s hesitation and steering jerkiness that can happen in busy intersections.

In addition to unprotected left turns, traffic circle/roundabout navigation has become a focus of FSD engineers.

While popular abroad, roundabouts are seldomly used in the US. Although there are estimated to be 2600+ roundabouts across the country, so FSD Beta needs to be able to handle them well.

FSD Beta’s navigation of roundabouts has been spotty, although one could argue that multi-lane roundabouts are challenging even for experienced drivers.

With FSD Beta 10.13, Musk says that Tesla is going ‘deep on roundabouts,’ and that it should be noticeably better in that iteration of FSD Beta.

There are certainly some complicated roundabouts out there that can challenge even the most skilled drivers. Some roundabouts include multiple lanes and may require you to change lanes within the roundabout, some may even include roundabouts leading into or out of the roundabout, such as the ‘Magic Roundabout’ in Swindon, England.

Musk also hinted at another major improvement that may be included in 10.13: the ability for FSD beta to navigate roads with no map data.

The vehicle will be able to navigate to a specific GPS point or pinned location (ex: rural roads), says Musk.

In addition, Elon alluded to the fact that Tesla is also working on the AI’s ability to complete ‘dead reckoning’ navigation (navigating only on “inertial measurements, wheel movement & vision”).

He gave underground parking garages as an example of where FSD would need this ability to navigate without GPS or map data.

The car will be able to do this by using its last known GPS location and then determining its future location using only a compass, wheel movement and speed.

Yes, car will navigate to a pin location, even if in a complex surface parking lot or hotel entrance.

When in covered or underground parking lots, car will have to navigate using only inertial measurement, wheel movement & vision, as GPS signal is no longer available.

Elon said that he expects FSD Beta 10.13 to be available in about two weeks.

Why is it always two weeks? Tesla may use an agile approach to software development. In agile development work is planned in ‘sprints’ that span one or more weeks, with two weeks being a common length.

It’s possible Tesla uses two-week sprints when planning and developing upcoming features.

For drivers that have experienced the intense nature of FSD left turns through busy intersections, it looks like they won’t have to wait long for FSD Beta 10.13.

Earlier this year, The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into Tesla’s “phantom braking” issue, which occurs when the vehicle slows down suddenly.

In February, the NHTSA stated that “the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle.” The issue is particularly concerning on highways where sudden braking could result in a rear-end collision.

Since then, the NHTSA has formally upgraded its preliminary investigation to an “Engineering Analysis,” which is conducted before the agency determines a recall. Regulators will assess 830,000 vehicles after several of the automaker’s cars collided with stopped emergency vehicles while autopilot was engaged.

Tesla’s autopilot feature is designed to help drivers navigate roads using a combination of cameras and artificial intelligence to detect other vehicles, pedestrians, stop lights, and more. Tesla instructs drivers to pay attention to the road and keep their hands on the steering wheel while using Autopilot.

Over the past four years, 16 Autopilot-engaged Teslas have crashed into parked first-responder vehicles, resulting in 15 injuries and one death. According to forensic data, most drivers had their hands on the steering wheel before impact, in compliance with Tesla’s instructions.

In this investigation, regulators will determine whether or not Tesla’s Autopilot feature undermines “the effectiveness of driver’s supervision.”

“The investigation will assess the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist, and enforce the driver’s engagement with the dynamic driving task during Autopilot operation,” the NHTSA said.

This investigation affects about 830,000 Tesla vehicles which were built after 2014. Tesla launched its Autopilot feature that year and later transitioned to its own Autopilot hardware in 2016 after ending its partnership with MobileEye.

Tesla has yet to respond to the escalated investigation into its autopilot feature.

Lions, Tigers, and Bears, Oh My! While Dorothy’s list of animals are not included in Elon Musk’s latest tweet regarding animal recognition by Tesla’s Neural Network, dogs, cats, and horses are included.

Speaking to Tesla’s object recognition abilities, it appears that Tesla is preparing to release an update that includes new visualizations of various animals that may stray across the car’s path.

As far as animal recognition, Teslas currently only visualize dogs, but it will often display a dog even if it’s another animal.

This is due to a lack of training, where the car can’t yet differentiate between a dog, a horse or a cat. It can be easily fixed by training their NN by adding and categorizing photos of addition animals.

It looks like we’ll soon get new animal visualizations. The most obvious may be animals that are regularly found near streets, such as deer, horses, possums or other creatures.

While automotive competitors have made gains in developing electric vehicles after years of lagging behind Tesla, one cannot deny that Tesla’s neural networks are cutting edge.

These neural networks give Tesla the ability to gather live data from over one million participating vehicles. They utilize these vast datasets of real-world data to train their AI algorithms to identify objects that may be a hazard to drivers.

Tesla claims that “a full build of Autopilot neural networks involves 48 networks that take 70,000 GPU hours to train.”

While users have noticed drastic improvements in the car’s ability to recognize various car types (as seen by improved visualizations in 2022.16), the likely addition of new animals is an interesting addition.

With FSD Beta 10.12, Tesla added numerous visualization updates. Will more animals be added in FSD Beta 10.13, which is expected in about two weeks?

While too early to tell, it remains exciting that the objection recognition abilities of Teslas continue to improve.

The car knows that something is there, just doesn’t know that they’re horses yet, but it will. Dogs, cats and many other animals will also be recognized.

View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.16.1.1.

The ever-mysterious Tesla Cybertruck has recently been photogenic with numerous pictures of a driveable prototype int…

Earlier this year, The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into…

Lions, Tigers, and Bears, Oh My! While Dorothy’s list of animals are not included in Elon Musk’s latest tweet reg…

Tesla registered a new high resolution radar unit with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Tesla’s inte…

Emily Schubert, a senior manager for Apple presenting at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event, couldn’t sum up the impact of …

While Teslas are filled with a plethora of industry-leading features, new owners are often surprised by the incredib…

WTTWOT! Or in plain English, Welcome To The World of Tesla! As you dip your toe in researching your much anticipated …

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing Tesla for its “phantom braking” issu…

Elon Musk recently announced that Tesla is holding a second “AI Day” in which it will release “many cool updates.” Th…

Based on a recent Tweet by @greentheonly regarding update 2022.16, it appears Tesla has been adding visual icons and …

Tesla Arcade has set the standard for automotive gaming, but the automaker has bigger plans for gaming in its vehicles.…

Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.

Estimated days until version 2022.20 is released.

Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.

Tesla AI lead, Andrej Karpathy gave a really great interview on the Robot Brains podcast recently. If you follow Tesla’…

Teslas have a wide array of entertainment options from Netflix to Caraoke to a growing list of video games. Sky Force R…

10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates

If you use the quick, three-blink turn signals to change lanes, then you may have come across this slight annoyance. Up…

In the entertainment menu, above the “play game” button for backgammon, there is text that reads “Two players, two sides…

Tesla registered a new high resolution radar unit with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Tesla’s inte…

Emily Schubert, a senior manager for Apple presenting at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event, couldn’t sum up the impact of …

While Teslas are filled with a plethora of industry-leading features, new owners are often surprised by the incredib…

WTTWOT! Or in plain English, Welcome To The World of Tesla! As you dip your toe in researching your much anticipated …

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing Tesla for its “phantom braking” issu…

View all known voice commands for your Tesla.

Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.

TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!

DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more

Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.

Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.

The ever-mysterious Tesla Cybertruck has recently been photogenic with numerous pictures of a driveable prototype int…

Earlier this year, The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into…

Lions, Tigers, and Bears, Oh My! While Dorothy’s list of animals are not included in Elon Musk’s latest tweet reg…

Tesla registered a new high resolution radar unit with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Tesla’s inte…

Emily Schubert, a senior manager for Apple presenting at Apple’s WWDC 2022 event, couldn’t sum up the impact of …

While Teslas are filled with a plethora of industry-leading features, new owners are often surprised by the incredib…

WTTWOT! Or in plain English, Welcome To The World of Tesla! As you dip your toe in researching your much anticipated …

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing Tesla for its “phantom braking” issu…

Elon Musk recently announced that Tesla is holding a second “AI Day” in which it will release “many cool updates.” Th…

Based on a recent Tweet by @greentheonly regarding update 2022.16, it appears Tesla has been adding visual icons and …

View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.16.1.1.

The idea would be to employ the internal camera of the M3/MY to support conference calling. Have specific platform suppo…

Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.

We may all be familiar with the need to reset our PCs or phones. They may freeze or just not operate properly sometimes.…

Franz von Holzhausen appeared on Spike’s Car Radio to discuss the upcoming Roadster, the Cybertruck, and more about Tes…

Teslas have the ability to send and receive text messages. Any message you receive while connected to the car will disp…

In the controls menu, under the suspension tab, the usual image of the Tesla is replaced by the submarine version of the…

Estimated days until version 2022.20 is released.

Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.

10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates

View all known voice commands for your Tesla.

Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.

source