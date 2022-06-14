New Limited Edition Passholder Exclusive '71 Country Bear Jamboree, 'Lightyear,' 'Lilo & Stitch' 20th Anniversary, and More Pins at Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Ads

A new Annual Passholder ’71 Country Bear Jamboree pin has arrived at Walt Disney World, as part of a collection started with the Liberty Belle riverboat pin released earlier this year. We also found new “Lightyear” and “Lilo & Stitch” 20th anniversary pins, plus the Father’s Day 2022 and summer 2022 pins.

This pin features three bears from The Five Bear Rugs on stage at the Country Bear Jamboree. They are in a cartoon-ish style.

The edges of the pin resemble the stage, including the red curtains. The featured bears are Zeke, Fred, and Tennessee.

It reads “Country Bear Jamboree” on the top and “71” on the bottom. This pin has a limited edition size of 3,000.

For “Lightyear,” Disney has a limited edition pin and a limited release pin.

This pin features Buzz Lightyear and his robot cat, Sox, with the Star Command logo above them.

Both pins come on a starry backing card.

The limited edition pin features Buzz and Zurg.

It has a limited edition size of 5,000.

There are four new “Lilo & Stitch” pins; one for 626 Day (June 26), and three for the film’s 20th anniversary.

This pin features Stitch in sunglasses, eating a pink ice cream cone.

“626 Day” is in yellow letters above him.

This limited release pin features Lilo hugging Stitch, with Nani patting his head.

Golden coral and flowers are on the bottom edge of the pin.

This pin features Stitch, Jumba, and Pleakley, with the same golden edge design.

It has a limited edition size of 4,500.

This jumbo pin has Nani, Lilo, and Stitch surfing on a big wave.

It has a limited edition size of 3,500.

Next, celebrate summer with this limited release pin featuring Olaf from “Frozen.”

“Summer” is in sparkly letters behind him, along with beach toys, an umbrella, and iced tea.

Finally, Aurora is featured with her father, King Stefan, on this Father’s Day pin.

Which pins will you be collecting? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source