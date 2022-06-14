HBO Max Adds 72 New Movies Today – The TV Answer Man

hbo
Kate Beckinsale in Underworld.
HBO Max today has added 72 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include the first three Underworld films starring Kate Beckinsale as a sexy, leather-clad vampire who wreaks vengeance on a much less-attractive clan of werewolves called Lycans; North Dallas Forty, the 1979 comedy/drama starring Nick Nolte as a rebellious and aging wide receiver on a anal-retentive fictional team that’s very much like the Dallas Cowboys; The Big Sleep, the 1946 noir classic starring Humphrey Bogart as private investigator Philip Marlowe who’s hired to help a young woman resolve her gambling debts; Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the 1991 sci-fi sequel from director James Cameron in which Arnold Schwarzenegger magically returns to present-day Earth as a robotic good guy who must rescue John Connor (Edward Furlong) from the bad guys.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max.
47 Ronin
Assassins
At Close Range
An Autumn Afternoon
The Big Sleep
Back to School
Bottle Rocket
Calladita
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Child 44
Chungking Express
The Color Purple
Conan the Barbarian
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dodes ‘Ka-Den
Domino
Downhill
Dragnet Girl
Early Spring
Early Summer
The End of Summer
Equinox Flower
Eraser
Fallen Angels
Floating Weeds
Frida
The Fugitive
Furry Vengeance
Gang Related
Good Morning
Hard Rain
Hart’s War
High and Low
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius
Julie
Killers
Language Lessons
Love and Baseball
The Machine That Kills Bad People
Masters of the Universe
The Missing
The New Guy
North Dallas Forty
Not Easily Broken
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Poseidon
Red Beard
Ringo and His Golden Pistol
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
The Rugrats Movie
The Sapphires
Sense and Sensibility
Sliding Doors
St. Elmo’s Fire
The Stepford Wives
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Tokyo Twilight
Top Secret!
Transporter 3
Unbroken
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Welcome to the Dollhouse
W.E., 2011
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
You, Me and Dupree
Young Adult
Zathura: A Space Adventure
