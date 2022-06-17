Jonas Brothers Have Major Disagreement On Disney Channel Show – Inside the Magic

Ads

in Entertainment

Credit: Disney

The Jonas Brothers might not necessarily agree on everything after their run with Disney.

It’s been a little over three years since the Jonas Brothers reunited to bring fans the beloved Happiness Begins album. The three brothers– Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas– had not played together as an officially formed band since they dissolved the band in 2013 following differences that absolutely shocked the world.

When they returned six years later, it was clear that they were back to having fun and it showed as the album, which featured songs like “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “Cool,” and “Rollercoaster,” won major awards and was one of the top-selling albums of the year in the U.S.

In the documentary about their return to touring that was released in 2019, Nick Jonas noted that the Disney Channel show Jonas: L.A. was a “big regret” for him and that it “stunted the band’s growth.”

“It was a big regret,” Nick said in the documentary. “We shouldn’t have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn’t evolve because of it.”

However, now nearly three years after those comments from Nick were made, it seems another Jonas Brother disagrees. Hooked up to a Vanity Fair lie detector test, Joes Jonas admitted that he didn’t hate the show.

Related: Jonas Brothers Surprise Bride-to-Be With Song They Haven’t Played In 13 Years

User @mtbigley shared the video on TikTok.

At least @joejonas doesnt hate it. Looked like a fun show to film. #jonasbrothers #jonasla #jonas #disneychannel #disney #joejonas #nickjonas #kevinjonas #jobros #vanityfair #liedetector #liedetectortest #chelseastaub #chelseakane #nicolegaleanderson #foryou #foryoupage #fypage #fyp #fy #viral #viralvid #viralvideo #throwback #throwbackthursday

Reply to @lupehernandez162 At least @joejonas doesnt hate it. Looked like a fun show to film. #jonasbrothers #jonasla #jonas #disneychannel #disney #joejonas #nickjonas #kevinjonas #jobros #vanityfair #liedetector #liedetectortest #chelseastaub #chelseakane #nicolegaleanderson #foryou #foryoupage #fypage #fyp #fy #viral #viralvid #viralvideo #throwback #throwbackthursday

♬ original sound – Mike

Since the Happiness Begins Tour ended, the Jonas Brothers have released some singles like “What a Man Gotta Do,” “Like It’s Christmas,” and “Leave Before You Love Me,” but have yet to release another studio album. Joe Jonas even began writing music with his former band DNCE.

While many fans have wondered what might be next for the Jonas Brothers, it seems that the group is working on another album and could even begin touring again in the future.

“We’re working on new music for sure,” Nick Jonas recently said. “I can tell you I think it’s my favorite stuff we’ve ever done. It’s basically an evolution of the sound in a way I think is really natural for us and feels like a great next step.”

The Jonas Brothers got their start on Disney Channel and were known for many soundtrack songs and their performance in Camp Rock, which starred Demi Lovato.

What did you think of the Disney Channel show Jonas: L.A.? Let us know in the comments!



Inside the Magic was created in 2005. What started as a tiny central Florida based website and short weekly podcast that provided our audience the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown to the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

ITM now consists of multiple writers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, special events and so much more.

(function(e,t,n,r){var i=n.currentScript,s=null;if(i)s=i;else{var o=n.getElementsByTagName(r),u=o.length-1;for(var a=u;a>=0;a–)if(o[a].getAttribute(“rel”)===”skimlinks-ref-banner”){s=o[a];break}}s&&setTimeout(function(){var i=e[t]||(e[t]=[]),o={“imageUrl”:”/banners/img/referral/higher_commissions/728X90.gif”,”wid”:”07″,”creativeId”:60710,”color”:”grey”,”size”:”728X90″,”domainId”:”1601785″,”publisherId”:137930,”bannerUrl”:”/banners/js/referral/referral_banner.min.js”,”cdnUrl”:”https://s.skimresources.com”};if(i.length===0){var u=n.createElement(r);u.src=o.cdnUrl+o.bannerUrl,u.async=!0,s.parentNode.insertBefore(u,s)}i.push({el:s,config:o})})})(this,”__skimlinksBanners”,document,”script”);



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY

Ads

© 2005–2022 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source