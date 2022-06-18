Bitcoin Breaches $19K Level – Will Selloff Continue? What’s The Next Bottom? – NewsBTC

Ads

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading below the $20,000 mark, reaching a low of $19,147 on Saturday, according to statistics from Coingecko.

As the whole cryptocurrency market continues to be pummeled, the price of BTC has fallen below its 2017 all-time high of $20,000, and the market as a whole continues to suffer severe losses. At the time, reaching $19,500 was referred to as a “surge” associated with potential U.S. regulation of stablecoins.

The BTC/USD pair fell below $20,000 for the first time since December 2020, reaching $19,065 at press time, according to TradingView data.

Since November, the biggest cryptocurrency has lost more than 70 percent of its value.

Bitcoin could make history this week by closing below the 200-week moving average, a rare occurrence. This phenomenon has only been observed five times in the past. Recent calculations indicate that Bitcoin’s 200-week moving average is approximately $21,700.

All cryptocurrencies are currently in the red as a result of a market-wide downturn. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s market value has fallen further below the $1 trillion threshold, at $885 million.

As the price of bitcoin continues to decline, several market observers have expressed fear that sentiment could continue to spiral downward as well.



As jitters increased following the Federal Reserve’s pronouncement on the inflation outlook, crypto markets suffered the brunt of a major selling that began with last week’s shocking Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Traders now anticipate that the next Bitcoin low might occur at $15,500. The next BTC bottom might be around $19,000 or $15,500, according to Rekt Capital, a cryptocurrency trader, based on the coin’s historical statistics on weekly moving averages.

The failure of two major cryptocurrency projects, Terra Luna and Celsius, has contributed to Bitcoin’s collapse. Both were intended to be significant ways of promoting the stability of digital money, but they have eroded trust in the technology.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of Digital Currency Group, Barry Silbert, the CEO of Global Macro Investor, Raoul Pal, investor Scott Melker, and others indicated that they are buying the (Bitcoin) dip.

By declaring in a recent tweet that he is purchasing Bitcoin, Silbert has somehow eased the paranoia of cryptocurrency bulls.

The crypto tycoon has echoed the sentiments of MicroStrategy’s CEO Michael Saylor, who recently increased his optimism despite dealing with heavy losses.

