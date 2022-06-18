iOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and macOS Monterey Available Next Week – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today announced that iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, tvOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey will all be released as free software updates next week. Apple revealed this timing in a press release for the third-generation AirPods.



Apple has since updated its website to confirm that macOS Monterey will be released on Monday, October 25, following over four months of beta testing.

macOS Monterey‌ will enable Universal Control, allowing for a single mouse, trackpad, and keyboard to be used across multiple Mac or iPad devices, but the feature is not coming until later this fall, according to Apple. Other new features include AirPlay to Mac, a Safari redesign with new features, a Shortcuts app, spatial audio in FaceTime, and a SharePlay function that lets Apple users watch TV, listen to music, and share their screens with one another.

