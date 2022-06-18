How To Like Instagram Stories? The Latest Feature is Pretty Cool – TheTealMango

Ads

Liking Instagram posts were once the finest thing, but now it’s all about liking Instagram stories.

Perhaps it’s something you’ve never heard of before; it’s new to you because it’s only lately become available to Instagram users.

It used to be that you could just respond or reply to other people’s Instagram stories, but now it’s all about liking them.



Instagram, as a social media network, adapts to shifting technological trends in order to remain relevant and user-friendly.

As a result, Instagram now has 201 million and 157 million users, respectively, who use it for everything from conversing to posting selfies.

Isn’t it true that when something new comes along, you have no idea how to use it properly? Because sometimes we can’t figure it out.

But don’t worry, we’ve put together some instructions to help you get the most out of this new feature.

1. Open your Instagram and go to the person’s story you want to like.



2. You’ll notice a small heart icon next to the paper-airplane icon along the bottom menu bar when viewing someone’s Instagram story once the Story likes feature is enabled for your account.



3. Tap the heart, which should turn red, to like the Instagram Story.

Only you can see who liked your Instagram stories, as we previously stated. As a result, if you wish to see it, it will appear in the viewer sheet. Here are the steps to follow it.

1. Download and install the most recent version of the Instagram app.



2. In the upper left corner, tap on your story icon.



3. You’ll notice another user’s profile icon in the corner. This indicates that your story has been viewed.

4. Tap the icon to see how many people have seen your story. If the icon in the lower-left is missing, it means no one has seen your story.



5. Swipe up from the bottom to double-check. You’ll see a list of names of viewers.

6. If a viewer ‘liked’ your story, a heart will appear beside their name for you.

Tada! Now you know how to check who liked your Instagram story.

Instagrammers can see if you like their Instagram story, which is true. Just the user who posted the Instagram story could see the likes they’ve earned since story likes are secret and cannot be seen by others.



It’s perfect for individuals who occasionally conduct polls to determine which photo to share or for those who only wish to post a photo to their story rather than their feed.

Many people have expressed their dissatisfaction with this function, claiming that it is not yet available to them. It’s possible that it’s not available in your account or in your region.

As we all know, when new features are introduced, there are certain issues that arise, but they are usually resolved over time. So, what are your options?

If this function has been unavailable for weeks or months, firstly upgrade your Instagram version to the most recent version.



Secondly, log out and then back into your Instagram account. Finally, if nothing is solving the issue, you can seek assistance from Instagram’s help center.

Instagram has been pretty busy recently with new features that make the platform more interesting and enjoyable to use.



If this feature isn’t available on your account, try the techniques we recommended. Have you informed your friends about this amazing function as well? If not, inform them right away to be the ‘star of the group’.

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

We’re a Digital Platform offering the Latest Updates and News from Entertainment, Technology, Lifestyle and Food Industry.

Our Team

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

source

Ads