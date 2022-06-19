Convicted Felon Anna Sorokin is Launching an NFT Collection – Decrypt

Ads

In a bid to rehabilitate her image, convicted scammer Anna Sorokin is getting into NFTs.

The "Anna Card" went live today, following a 2,000 item NFT mint yesterday, which can now be purchased for 0.1 ETH at press time. NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that show ownership over digital or physical assets.

While still in federal custody, Sorokin told NBC News in an interview Thursday that she is making NFTs for her biggest fans.

“We are creating a ‘Reinventing Anna’ NFT project,” Sorokin said.

Socialite Anna Sorokin, a.k.a. Anna Delvey, is currently in an ICE detention facility while she fights being deported. Anna spoke one-on-one with @WatchSavannah in a rare interview and one thing’s for sure – Anna wants you to believe she's reinventing herself. pic.twitter.com/uknNKTOL4A

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 16, 2022

Russian-born Anna Sorokin returned to the international spotlight this year after Netflix released a miniseries based on the true story of Sorokin’s exploits, in which she posed as a German heiress while being courted by a hungry journalist (Jessica Pressler wrote Sorokin’s story for New York Magazine in 2018). The show was Netflix’s biggest hit earlier this year.

Now that her prison sentence is over, Sorokin is currently being held in an ICE immigration detention center for overstaying her U.S. visa.

“I would not encourage anyone else to follow my footsteps,” she told NBC News, referencing the actions that landed her in prison.

But Sorokin has been developing her NFT scheme while detained. The “Anna Card” NFTs will reportedly unlock exclusive livestreams, phone calls, items from Anna, or in-person meetings depending on the tier purchased.

Three “ultra platinum” NFTs will be the tier that unlocks an in-person meeting with Sorokin and personal items from her, NBC News reported.

When asked why anyone should buy anything from her given her track record, Sorokin believes she changed a lot in her 20s.

“I changed so much in a way,” she said, arguing that “I’m not like this vicious scamming person.”

Sorokin added that moving forward, she wants to do things by the books and focus on making “something legal.”

But buyer beware—Sorokin isn’t known for keeping promises.

