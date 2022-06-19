'Zootopia+' Series Premiering on Disney+ in November – WDW News Today

Ads

The “Zootopia+” series will premiere on Disney+ on November 9, 2022.

The six-episode anthology series will feature storylines following various sets of characters from “Zootopia,” including the mobster shrews, tiger dancers, and sloths.

According to Variety, an episode shown at Annecy International Animation Film Festival today was “The Godfather of the Bride,” an origin story for Mr. Big in the style of “The Godfather” films.

