Bank of Jamaica Governor: Cryptocurrency 'Not Sufficiently Stable to Be a Good Means of Payment' – Regulation Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Terence Zimwara

The governor of the Jamaican central bank has warned people using or who have plans to use cryptocurrencies to be mindful of the associated risks. The governor added that cryptocurrencies’ unpredictability means they cannot function as a medium of exchange.

The governor of the Bank of Jamaica, Richard Byles, has cautioned those using or planning to use cryptocurrencies to be mindful of the unpredictable nature of the assets. Byles also said he considers cryptocurrency an investment instrument rather than a medium of exchange because its value is “not sufficiently stable to be a good means of payment.”

In remarks published by Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Byles, who spoke at a digital and cryptocurrency conference, said the Jamaican central bank takes time to warn people about the volatility of privately issued digital currencies. He also said his institution does not see crypto as a good means of settling transactions. He added:

So, if you’re, hopefully, a sophisticated investor [who] can understand cryptocurrency, go ahead and use it. But we don’t see it as a currency that is good for transactions and for making payments.

According to the governor, the Jamaican central bank only backs its central bank digital currency (CBDC). He also emphasized that, unlike cryptocurrencies whose value can either go up or down, “a dollar that you have in your pocket today is the dollar that you have in your pocket tomorrow.”

As previously reported by Bitcoin.com News, the Bank of Jamaica announced on December 31, 2021, that it completed testing of its CBDC. Following the completion of this phase, the bank is now spearheading the implementation of Jamaica’s CBDC, the JIS report said.

Meanwhile, Mario Griffiths, the bank’s director for payment systems and policy, is quoted in the same report stating that the Bank of Jamaica plans to continue issuing cautionary statements that warn people of the risks that are associated with cryptocurrencies.

What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Terence Zimwara is a Zimbabwe award-winning journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic troubles of some African countries as well as how digital currencies can provide Africans with an escape route.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons, Shutterstock / Craig F Scott

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Ripple CEO: SEC Lawsuit Over XRP ‘Has Gone Exceedingly Well’

The CEO of Ripple Labs says that the lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against him and his company over XRP “has gone exceedingly well.” He stressed: “This case is important, not just for Ripple, it’s … read more.

Oman to Incorporate Real Estate Tokenization in Virtual Assets Regulatory Framework

Real estate tokenization is set to be incorporated into Oman Capital Markets Authority (OCMA)’s virtual asset regulatory framework. According to an advisor with the authority, the tokenizing of real estate will open investment opportunities for local and foreign investors. Real … read more.

Check all the news here

source