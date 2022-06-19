Highlights: Bitcoin at $20k, Polkadot drops out of top 10 – CoinJournal

Ads

The crypto market maintained its bearish trajectory over the past 24 hours, as the majority of top 10 cryptos were in the red this morning.

Bitcoin was down more than 5% at time of writing, trading around $20,700. Ethereum, the second crypto, is trading around $1,100, down almost 40% the last 7 days.

Cryptos outside the top 10 mostly registered slight gains in the range of 2-4%. Polkadot is at #11 with a loss of around 4% in the last 24 hours.

Outside the top 20, cryptos were mixed. Helium continues its ascent, up around 7% today. Elrond and Theta Network are also up around 7%. Closing out the winners’ list is Bora, up around 6%.

On the other end, Nexo continues to drop, down 6% so far today. THORChain and Flow are down 5%.

The biggest winner today is SIRIN LABS Token (SIRIN), a utility token to be used as a payment method within the ecosystem of the company that created it, Sirin Labs.

At present, the ecosystem consists of FINNEY smartphone, SIRIN OS, SIRIN Labs retail locations, and their dApp store. The company is working on the first blockchain smartphone in history. SIRIN gained 961% today.

