Germany Next For Tesla’s Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot Program? – CleanTechnica

Is Germany next for Tesla’s non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program in Europe? It would seem so. Tesmanian has reported that non-Tesla EV owners are now able to charge at a Tesla Supercharger in Germany, but also noted that Tesla hadn’t made an announcement about this. Drive Tesla Canada has also reported that Tesla briefly opened up some Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs in Germany, and noted that the support page for the non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program doesn’t include Germany. At least a few non-Tesla EV owners have already started charging their cars at this Tesla Supercharger, though.

Tesla has stated before that the goal is to encourage people to make the switch to EVs, and as more people buy Teslas, this creates even more awareness about EV adoption. And for those wanting an EV but going with another brand, charging their EVs will be much easier as this program expands.

In the tweet below, you can see how one EV owner in Germany shared his experience charging at a Tesla Supercharger.

At the time of this article, Tesla hasn’t added Germany to the list of countries that includes pilot sites for non-Tesla charging, but it does include a list of countries EV drivers can be from and use the pilot stations in the first list, and that second list includes Germany. Confused? Here’s a screenshot:



Drive Tesla Canada also added that the Tesla mobile app showed that the Limburg Supercharger — where @Anduko, another non-Tesla EV owner, charged his EV — was available to non-Tesla EVs, but only for a few hours. The mobile app also showed that @Anduko was billed €0.55/kWh, which is the same amount Tesla owners are billed.

Opening up the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs is not only a smart move for Tesla; it aligns perfectly with the company’s mission of accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Tesla and its CEO have said multiple times that access to reliable fast charging is critical to the widespread adoption of EVs.

As Tesla expands its pilot program in Europe, it’s also expanding its global Supercharging network rapidly. Recently, Tesla passed the milestone of activating its 35,000th Supercharger, this one being in China. The new station is located in Wuhan, incidentally. Tesla is now the owner of the largest EV fast-charging network in the world. You can read more about that here.

Johnna owns less than one share of $TSLA currently and supports Tesla’s mission. She also gardens, collects interesting minerals and can be found on TikTok

