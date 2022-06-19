What's Coming To Disney+ In November 2022 (US) – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney+ is getting plenty of new content throughout November in the United States, with new episodes of “Andor” and “The Bad Batch” plus the brand new series, “Willow” and much more.

Here is the full rundown:

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Nothing has currently been announced for this date.

No episode details have been provided.



Zootopia+ dives deeper into the lives of some of the feature film’s most intriguing characters, including Fru Fru, the newly married arctic shrew; Gazelle’s talented tiger dancers; and the sloth full of surprises, Flash.



No episode details have been provided



Nothing has currently been announced for this date.

No episode details have been provided



Nothing has currently been announced for this date.

No episode details have been provided



Nothing has currently been announced for this date.

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

No episode details have been provided



What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in November?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Ads

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disenchanted is also supposed to be released around Thanksgiving.

Yes, that’s correct. But since I don’t have an exact release date, I haven’t included it yet.

source