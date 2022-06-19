Exclusive | Leaks Reveal Apple Product Lineup for 2022 (New Features and Changes to Expect) – iDrop News

Ads

Apple recently held its fourth event of 2021 – and a ton of products have been unveiled this year In April, we saw the highly anticipated AirTags, some completely redesigned and colorful iMacs, an updated Apple TV, and a redesigned remote, as well as a new iPad Pro with the M1 chip and a mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch model.

Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 13 in September with a smaller notch and bigger and better cameras, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7, a beautifully redesigned iPad mini, and the new entry-level iPad.

Apple also finally unveiled the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, redesigned 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros, a new Apple Music plan, three new HomePod mini colors, and the AirPods 3.

This has truly been an amazing year, but most of you are now wondering what we will see in 2022 – I am here to tell you everything I know.

I will warn you, this is going to be a long article, but you should read it from top to bottom, it will be worth it, trust me.

Let’s start with the iPhone. We have already seen some renders that Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo created based on leaked images they received. That device featured a hole-punch display, slimmer edges, an overall thicker body, and a Lightning connector. I can partially confirm what Jon posted.

As you may have noticed, I did not talk about the 14 mini. That’s because Apple will not be making it next year, or so I have heard. Sales are too low, and it’s very difficult to make a device that small with acceptable battery life. Instead, Apple will focus on two 6.1″ and two 6.7″ devices.

ProMotion will still be exclusive to the Pro models, as will a new Titanium finish that Apple’s working on.

Basically, Apple is really trying to make the Pro and regular versions vastly different from each other next year, which leads me to believe that Apple is planning to raise prices on the 2022 iPhone. Let’s hope I’m wrong on this one.

I have already consulted a few sources who told me it’s too early to know, but they said I might be right. I’ll update my thoughts on pricing as I get more information. Follow @iDropNews on Twitter so you don’t miss that.

Apple is also working on a 2TB option for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, but it’s not certain if it will be manufactured or not.

Now let us talk about the Mac – probably the most iconic Apple product in the company’s history. Apple Silicon completely revolutionized it, made it faster, better and quieter. Apple knows it’s incredible, and they are going to keep pushing in that direction. 2022 will be an excellent year for the Mac, and I will tell you exactly why.

First up is the redesigned Mac mini. According to some supply chain sources, this could appear as early as 2021, as Apple ramped up production this month, though I think that’s unlikely.

Next, I’ll tell you that the power port will be the same as the one found in the iMac – there will be 4 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI port. From left to right. Exactly in that order.

Jon Prosser posted some renders of this, and I later posted the full technical schematics, which I had to delete. Thanks a lot, Apple.

If we do not see this Mac mini in 2021, I believe Apple will unveil it in the first quarter of 2022. More specifically, at an event in March that I’m hearing about.

The MacBook Air will also be redesigned sooner rather than later – between the second and third quarters of 2022, I am told.

The new MacBook Air will be available in a variety of colors, will feature a mini-LED display, and will be flatter.

This new device will feature the M2 chip, about which I have not yet received many details. However, it is not expected to be a revolutionary upgrade over the M1 chip.

Another Mac we could see at that March event is a larger 27-inch iMac with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, mini-LED technology, and ProMotion.

Apple wants to redesign the AirPods Pro – so let me tell you what’s planned.

Apple wants to make the stems shorter, if not remove them altogether. I am not sure about this second option, but I know that it’s being tested internally – though the first design is likely the one that will make it into production.

The drivers are also being updated, and the noise cancelation is being greatly improved, I hear.

Before you ask, let me tell you that I do not expect the AirPods to launch in any colors other than white. And aside from the AirPods Max, I don’t expect other AirPods to launch in other colors either.

Why? The main reason for this is pure marketing. When people see white wireless earbuds, they might assume you are wearing AirPods. That would not be the case if you had them in another color. So don’t expect them to launch in different hues like the AirPods Max.

The second product I am going to tell you about is the AirPods Max. I don’t expect a new version of them soon, but I do know that Apple is working on adding more colors to the current version.

However, Apple is working on the second-generation AirPods Max, but they likely won’t hit the market in 2022. Although I hope I’m wrong because I am really interested in them.

I’ve been using the Apple Watch Series 7 for some time now, and you should be able to read my first impressions here on iDrop News soon. So instead of telling you about that, let’s go straight to the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple’s top priority is to give the device a fresh look so that it doesn’t look like the Series 7, 6, 5, and 4, or the SE. Apple also wants to introduce Touch ID, and according to analyst Ross Young, they want to include three different display sizes.

I asked my sources, and they are pretty confident that the Series 8 will come in 41, 45, and 48mm, so you should expect that.

Other health features like temperature measurement are also in the works and could be included in the Apple Watch Series 8.

You might have noticed that there are products I haven’t talked about yet, like the iPad and the Apple TV. I have little to no details about them (yet), so instead of telling you useless things at this point, I prefer to wait until I get better information.

Please keep in mind that I am giving you very early information and a lot can change during the year. I’m only covering things that I’m pretty confident about and we’ll update you regularly if anything changes.

Let me know in the comments what you like best about the products I just described. Have a great day!

[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]

