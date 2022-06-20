ESPN's “37 Words” Trailer Released – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney has released a trailer for the new ESPN documentary film, “37 Words”, which is going to be released on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in the United States later this month.

“37 Words” tells the inspiring story of Title IX – the hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics; the decades-spanning effort to nullify its impact; and the rippling impacts of the landmark civil rights law that continue to resonate today. Featuring Billie Jean King, Gloria Steinem, Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Barack Obama and legendary figures in sports and politics that played a critical role in passing and maintaining the legislation.

The four-part series charts the spectacular transformation that 37 words have inspired in American culture and the lives of women, as well as the many ways in which the spirit of this bold law has yet to be fully realized.

Check out the trailer below:

This new series premieres on June 21st (Parts 1 & 2) and June 28th (Parts 3 & 4) at 8pm on ESPN. The series will be available on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ the day after its premiere.

It’s not yet been announced if this series will be released internationally on Disney+.

The documentary features a brand new song from Rita Ora called, “Finish Line”, which is a women’s empowerment anthem that will support “37 Words”.

Are you looking forward to watching “37 Words”?

