Derek Jeter, dad of 3 girls, asks for prayers on new Instagram account – Page Six

Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.
By Riley Cardoza
document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );
June 2, 2022 | 10:21am
Girl dad Derek Jeter gave a rare update on life with his three daughters with wife Hannah Jeter.
“The family is doing great,” the former New York Yankees shortstop, 47, said in an Instagram Story video Tuesday, shortly after creating an account on the social media platform.
“Three girls — almost 5, 3 and 6 months,” he said, referencing Bella, Story and River. “So pray for me, man.”
The retired athlete concluded, “We’re down here in Miami, love Miami. Been here for the last five years. Couldn’t be more blessed.”
When an Instagram user asked Derek how he fills his days, the former baseball executive replied, “I spend a lot of time chasing two girls around and changing diapers on the third. You see, I got this playground behind me, a lot of time out here.”
Derek and Hannah, 32, tied the knot in July 2016 in California and welcomed Bella in August of the following year. Story arrived in January 2019 followed by River in December 2021.
The arrival of the couple’s third child surprised fans, as they did not previously announce that they were expecting again.
Additionally, the model did not appear to be pregnant at Derek’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in September 2021, leading many to believe River was born via surrogate.
Hannah told Editorialist Magazine about her pregnancies with Bella and Story in a November 2019 interview, noting that she gained 70 pounds the first time and 55 the second.
Start your day with Page Six Daily.
Please provide a valid email address.
By clicking above you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Thanks for signing up!
Want celebrity news as it breaks? Hooked on Housewives?
“I went into hiding,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl said at the time. “No one really saw me, but I have pictures. … I always thought, you know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape, and it’s not that easy.”
Hannah went on to give a glimpse of life at home with her girls, joking that she is always “covered in paint or glue” due to their twice-weekly trips to Michael’s crafting store.
“Most days my husband comes home and he’s like, ‘Holy crap,’” she said. “I was literally painting a birdhouse yesterday.”
Read Next
Brielle Biermann hospitalized after Bahamas trip: 'Absolut…
Share Selection
This story has been shared 19,335 times.
This story has been shared 18,938 times.
This story has been shared 12,016 times.
This story has been shared 11,334 times.
Follow us
© 2022 NYP Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved Terms of Use Privacy Notice Your Ad Choices Sitemap Your California Privacy Rights
Your California Privacy Rights
Derek Jeter, dad of 3 girls, asks for prayers on new Instagram account – Page Six
Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.