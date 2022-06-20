NFT-VIP Announces Compelling Preliminary Lineup for Inaugural Event at Margaritaville Times Square – PR Web

Ads

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 25, 2022

NFT-VIP announced today that the four day event will kick off on Sunday June 19th in Margaritaville Resort Times Square to celebrate Culture and Heritage. It will be presented by Coachera powered by Dr Sarah Haynes & Coach Naja Hall – Blended and Black & VIP Step Mom.

A panel discussion detailing NFTs for impact and the importance of expanding the Web3 niche to underserved communities will follow and will feature artist Nicole Buffett, Jesse Dylan (Founder and CEO of Wondros), Ben Pousty (Chief Operating Officer, The Giving Block) and Sara Porter (Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships with Hope for Haiti).

Nicole Buffett is an abstract painter whose work integrates modalities ranging from traditional painting and textile design to digital art. Nicole is driven and inspired by the healing aspect of art and the ways in which regenerative agriculture, spirituality, and community all intertwine. Nicole is known for utilizing her work in the NFT space to drive and support ecological and social causes.

Jesse Dylan is the Founder and CEO of Wondros. A prolific director and storyteller, Jesse is dedicated to telling the stories of some of the world’s most innovative individuals and organizations.

Ben Pousty is the Chief Operating Officer at The Giving Block, the leading Crypto Philanthropy platform that makes accepting and fundraising cryptocurrencies easy for nonprofits and empowers donors to give crypto to their favorite causes. He is a cryptocurrency veteran and a nonprofit leader with a passion for philanthropy. Working at The Giving Block allows Ben to combine his passions for crypto and philanthropy and grow the movement to make crypto the most powerful force for good on the planet.

Sarah Porter serves as the Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships with Hope for Haiti, an organization focused on poverty alleviation and sustainable development in the south of Haiti. Additionally she is focused on building creative ways for people to connect with Hope for Haiti's mission, such as developing partnerships with NFT artists to support the organization's earthquake response in Haiti.

