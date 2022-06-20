Beware of these malware apps on Google Play Store! Delete from your phone now; check list – HT Tech

Ads

A month ago, cybersecurity researchers uncovered some extremely dangerous adware and data-stealing malware apps on the Google Play Store. And shockingly, at least five of them are still available on the Play Store. It has now been reported that these apps have managed to garner over two million downloads. What’s more worrying is that the spyware apps can steal data from the other apps’ too, reveals Bleeping Computer. In fact, a Dr. Web antivirus report has revealed that the adware apps and data-stealing Trojans were among the biggest threats to Android phones in May 2022. Know all details about these treacherous Android malware apps and what you must do about it.

This adware malware on Google Play Store can bring unwanted advertisements on your Android smartphones which can generally be intrusive, deplete the battery, can generate more heat, spoil user experience, and can even cause unauthorized financial transactions. The worst part is that this Android malware software tries to hide by masquerading as something else that can host devices and makes money for remote operators by forcing the user to tap on the affiliated advertisements. Also read: Hackers found a SECRET trick to access your iPhone even when switched off!

The data-stealing malware is also very dangerous as it can steal the login credentials for websites that you frequently login to, including social media and online banking accounts! Also read: This wicked new Android malware steals passwords! Know how to protect your phone from this banking Trojan

The report mentions the threats to your Android devices. Among many, here are the 5 known Android malware apps on the Google Play Store that are still available:

The Bleeping Computer report asks users to beware of these apps and other such applications which pose risk to your data and privacy. Users who installed these apps on their Android device should remove them immediately as well as run a full AV scan to uproot any leftovers of the malware.

