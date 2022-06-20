Samsung Galaxy F13 launch in India set for this date; here's all we know so far about the phone – HT Tech

Ads

Samsung Galaxy F13 launch in India has been fixed for June 22, 2022 at 12 noon. The pre-launch website went live today, June 17. According to the company, Galaxy F13 is slated to come with a slew of attractive features such as FHD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. Samsung Galaxy F13 also gets a massive 6000mAh battery. Additionally, Galaxy F13 sports segment-first Auto Data Switching feature to enable seamless connectivity even when your primary SIM is out of network and comes with up to 8GB RAM, with RAM Plus.

It can be noted that after the launch of Samsung Galaxy F23 earlier this year, Galaxy F13 is the second addition to the F series in 2022. Galaxy F23 5G with a starting price of Rs. 17,499, runs on Snapdragon 750G mobile platform and also features first ever Power Cool Technology. Galaxy F23 5G comes with 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-U display with 120Hz refresh rate; sports 50MP triple camera with 123 degree ultra-wide lens. It also comes with Single Take feature, macro lens and 8MP front camera. The phone also sports 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charge.

Here is all we know about the Samsung Galaxy F12 so far.

1. Samsung Galaxy F12 Display: The phone gets a FHD+ LCD display.

2. Samsung Galaxy F13 Battery: The phone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

3. Samsung Galaxy F13 Processor: Samsung has not revealed any information regarding the processor of the phone.

4. Samsung Galaxy F13 Camera: No information has been provided regarding the cameras of the phone too. However, based on the images it is clear that the phone supports triple rear camera setup.

5. Samsung Galaxy F13 Price: The price of the phone will get disclosed on the launch date, however, it is expected to be around Rs. 20,000.

