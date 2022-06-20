The Celsius episode – What this analyst thinks about what happened – AMBCrypto News

Ads

Assessing the state of SOL after Solana’s latest ‘real solutions’ release

Musk speaks for Dogecoin [DOGE] again, but is that enough for push to 10 cents

Polkadot [DOT] – What to expect now that the $7 level is re-tested once again

Ethereum [ETH] investors, watch out for this level to look for recovery

What to know about Bitcoin’s pricing model and whether BTC will be ‘part of it’

What to know about Bitcoin’s pricing model and whether BTC will be ‘part of it’

Bottom’s up? How investors are looking at Bitcoin right now

Bitcoin: A potential +38% rally for ‘bleeding’ BTC could be in play if…

Bitcoin [BTC] investors caught up in stress need to look at this metric

Bitcoin’s street cred in the face of a bear market has been pretty…

Ethereum [ETH] investors, watch out for this level to look for recovery

Here’s the full story behind Ethereum’s [ETH] recent performances

Ethereum: Assessing the odds of ETH descending lower than $1050

The A to Z of ETH 2.0 deposit contract seeing new ATH amidst…

Could 3AC affect Ethereum enough to register newer lows this week

Published

on

By

Questions continue to be asked of Celsius since it abruptly froze user accounts. With the crypto-winter in full swing, account holders are left in anguish over their holdings. Meanwhile, one analyst is in the news after he shared another thread about the “alleged” attack on Celsius.

Plan C is in the news today after he shared a new thread about the alleged attack on Celsius. In the first edition, the analyst alleged that FTX and Alameda Research conspired to trigger the demise of Celsius. The thread in question claimed that these proponents held strong grudges with Celsius. Why? Well, because Celsius’s CEO Mashinsky decided to exit early from its Terra holdings. On the contrary, FTX and Alameda held on and lost millions in the process.

In the second edition, Plan C cited Cory Klippsten, Mike Alfred, and even 3AC for conspiring against Celsius. The analyst expanded on how Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten fueled fear around Celsius after Terra’s crash. Klippsten posted “100s of very negative tweets” to create negativity and fear about Celsius. He also benefitted financially from this fear as a “flood of customers left Celsius and signed up for his business,” Plan C claimed.

4/25 – Turned the never ending negativity & fear he created about #Celsius into a marketing campaign where he greatly financially benefited while spooking his competitors customers and allegedly contributing to a bank run. #Crypto #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/czDbiCc0Wa

— Plan©️ (@TheRealPlanC) June 18, 2022

In fact, according to the analyst, Mike Alfred started spreading rumours of insolvency “with no evidence.” He even referred to Celsius as a “Ponzi on the brink (of collapse).” Plan C alleged that Alfred and Klippsten possibly conspired together to trigger social media FUD.

“The allegedly perfect ongoing revenge opportunity for Alameda (FTX), Jump Capital & Three Arrows Capital,” – Plan C.

That’s not all, however. The thread also alleged that Klippsten then stoked Celsius FUD when stETH started to de-peg. Plan C claimed that Alameda, 3AC, and Jump Capital held “alleged” grudges against Celsius for exiting terra during the crash. They, therefore, had enough reason to de-peg their stETH holdings, causing it to de-peg. Because of the massive liquidations, the stETH de-peg started to create complications for Celsius.

17/25 – Alameda allegedly dump sold 50,000 stETH forcing a "depeg" to 0.94, putting pressure on #Celsius & sparked the narrative of them being in trouble.

But, at the same time they shorted #ETH.

Then they allegedly bought back #stETH at a discount & dumped ETH for a profit. pic.twitter.com/hF6YtI9mfm

— Plan©️ (@TheRealPlanC) June 18, 2022

Plan C ended the allegations with a suggestion for Celsius.

“Celsius needs to explain to their community that they made a mistake by putting too much ETH into the ETH2 contract and by holding too large of an stETH position. They should explain that it is in the best interests of their users to wait until the ETH Merge where everyone would get their Ethereum back.”

Ads

Solana [SOL] might see an extended decline unless the bulls…

Here’s the full story behind Ethereum’s [ETH] recent performances

Kanav is a journalist at AMBCrypto. He has a Masters in Media and International Conflict and is interested in areas of digital society, crypto developments in the political sphere and the socio-cultural impact of a crypto-society.

How Tron [TRX] is managing to keep its boat afloat amid looming depegging fears

This analyst decodes the mystery behind Celsius’ crippling meltdown

Tether: With UST gone and USDD struggling, is USDT next in line

The Three Arrows Capital crisis hits the fan with this new twist

Celsius may be market’s Achilles heel, but why then did CEL rally by 100%

How these new ‘money laundering’ claims tie into the Terra UST depegging fiasco

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source