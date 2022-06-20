Is DFI.Money (YFII) crypto price dropping on Binance news? – Kalkine Media

Ads

Events that impact markets, stocks, IPOs, commodities, forex from regional to international – We’ve got it all covered.

Your go-to page for detailed info on US-listed companies – from their origin to latest updates to contact information.

Seasoned investors or newbie traders, our financial education corner has something for everyone.

Most talked-about topics globally, and why they matter.

Is DFI.Money (YFII) crypto price dropping on Binance news?

After completing his graduation in English literature, Rupam briefly worked in content management and digital marketing. At Kalkine, he writes on the US markets. His hobbies include composing songs and music….

Sanjeeb is a senior journalist who has been in the media for nearly two decades. He wrote on various topics, from politics, international relations, business to wildlife. At Kalkine, he writes on stock markets, companies, equities, and IPOs, etc….

The DFI.Money (YFII) crypto is in focus after the token price plunged more than 29% on Wednesday morning. However, the trading volume skyrocketed by over 2798% in the trailing 24 hours.

Let’s discuss what YFII crypto is.

Also Read: What is Ariva (ARV) crypto’s tourism ecosystem?

DFI.Money, launched in July 2020, is a fork of the decentralized finance aggregator platform yearn.finance (YFI). It aims to optimize returns for DeFi investors while adhering to the changes proposed in an upgrade plan called YIP-8.

DFI.Money’s main product is Vault, although it has many products in its kitty.

YFII is the native token of the platform. It is an ERC-20 standard token with a fixed supply. It is earned by liquidity providers through their participation in the network.

The token is available for trading on exchanges like OKEx, Huobi Global, etc.

DFI.Money claims to be a community-led protocol that does not provide commercial incentives like developer rewards.

Also Read: Why is LCX (LCX) crypto gaining attention?

The crypto market is volatile and is prone to various frauds. The trigger for its price fall may have been the social media discussions over whether DFI.Money is a Ponzi scheme.

In addition, Binance had recently announced to delist the YFII token from Binance Futures. The delisting may have been seen as not everything going right for DFI.Money.

On May 20, Binance said that it will delist yearn.finance (YFI) and DFI.Money (YFII) from its platform. However, the decision behind the move was not immediately known. Some users speculated that it might be due to Ponzi scam fears.

YFII’s price fell 34.69% in the last seven days. Hence, given the uncertainties in the crypto market, investors should exercise due diligence before considering an investment.

Also Read: Astar (ASTR) crypto firm joins Microsoft’s (MSFT) startup program

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

The YFII crypto was priced at US$833.00 at 8:26 am ET on May 25, down by 29.78%, while its volume for the last 24 hours skyrocketed 2798.02% to US$257.17 million. It has a market cap of US$32.15 million, and its fully diluted market capitalization is over US$32.79 million.

The token has a total and maximum supply of 39,375, and its current circulating supply is 38,596. It saw the highest price of US$1,792.85 and the lowest price of US$375.93 in the last 30 days.

Also Read: Five travel stocks to watch in June: TH, ARCO, BDL, BOWL & PLYA

Risk Disclosure: Trading in cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory, or political events. The laws that apply to crypto products (and how a particular crypto product is regulated) may change. Before deciding to trade in financial instruments or cryptocurrencies you should be fully informed of the risks and costs associated with trading in the financial markets, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and seek professional advice where needed. Kalkine Media cannot and does not represent or guarantee that any of the information/data available here is accurate, reliable, current, complete, or appropriate for your needs. Kalkine Media will not accept liability for any loss or damage as a result of your trading or your reliance on the information shared on this website.

The DFI.Money (YFII) crypto is in focus after the token price plunged more than 29% on Wednesday morning. However, the trading volume skyrocketed by over 2798% in the trailing 24 hours.

Let’s discuss what YFII crypto is.

Ads

Copyright © 2022 Kalkine Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.

source