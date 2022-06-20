Secure a new-to-you MacBook Air with 256GB for under $400 – Mashable

Ads

TL;DR: As of June 19, you can snag a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 256GB(opens in a new tab) for just $365.99, when it would cost you $1,109 new. That’s savings of 67%.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a significant discount on a brand-new MacBook Air. But if you opt for a refurbished one, on the other hand, you can save hundreds.

Here’s a deal on a MacBook Air from 2015(opens in a new tab) that’s been refurbished to work as good as new. It originally retailed for $1199, but you can score it for only $365.99. That’s about 69% in savings. While it may have a few scuffs or scratches, the inner parts have been tested and corrected to work at full capacity. And it comes with a black snap-on case, so it’ll hide any imperfections anyway.

This particular model packs 4GB of RAM, a 1.6GHz Core i5 processor, 256GB of flash storage, and a 13.3-inch widescreen glossy display. It weighs only 2.96 pounds and comes in a razor-thin aluminum case. It’s a solid laptop for traveling, as it doesn’t take up much space in your luggage. Plus, you won’t feel quite as guilty if something happens to it as you would with a brand-new $2,000 plus model.

While 256GB isn’t a super small storage space, it’s not particularly large either. Apple didn’t intend for one to upgrade the storage after purchase, but what Apple doesn’t know won’t hurt them. This model is obsolete anyway, so it’s not like they’ll be working on the hardware.

The 2015 MacBook Air also comes with two USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, and Bluetooth 4.0. So, there are options for expanding your storage in a more organic way as well if you don’t want to upgrade the module yourself.

Whether you’re looking for a MacBook that can travel with you for work or play, this refurbished Air is a good bet — especially at only $365.99(opens in a new tab).

Prices subject to change.

