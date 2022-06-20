Everything to expect with the Free Netflix Plan in Kenya – Techish Kenya

Ads

Netflix today announced the launch of a free plan in Kenya for Android users only. For many people, this is great news, despite the limitations we already addressed in the announcement article.

The end goal for the company is clearly getting as many people to sign up in the hopes they will upgrade their account later on.

I have signed up for the free account, and I am going to breakdown some things I’ve discovered that you may want to know.

This remains unclear. The blog post announcing the launch in Kenya didn’t mention any plans for the same. But we can expect a similar roll out to other African nations in the coming months as the platform looks to expands its reach, and user base.

For those in different countries your only option is to find a VPN that has a Kenyan location (I DOUBT THERE’S ANY) create a free account and enjoy free content.

Netflix won’t allow you to just go to the app and watch something. You need to sign up and have an account. And you need to be over 18 years to have an account.

Once you’ve signed up, you can – as with other plans – create profiles and even access the KIDS profile if you have kids, or if you want to watch kids’ titles. But this isn’t helpful if you want to watch something at the same time as someone else.

So you will need to create as many free accounts as possible to cater for your family/friends, or just upgrade and give Netflix your money.

If you expected a different look for free accounts, you’re wrong. It all looks the same. Expect for a huge UPGRADE button on the top right – to constantly remind you to give them your money. You get all the app features and columns as usual breaking down what’s trending, your lists, and what’s popular on the platform.

This remains unclear. Why? Because once you sign up, you get to see everything a paying subscriber would get. The only difference is there are titles you can watch, and there are titles with a padlock on their cover art.

Titles you can access have no padlock and you can click and watch anytime. If you click on those with a padlock, you get reminded to upgrade to a plan to watch them.

However, many of the big shows and movies are immodiealty free to watch right now. It seems the company will be changing what movies and shows are free to watch at different times of the year.

The short answer is NOPE. The videos cap at 480p.

The long answer is: This can’t be a major concern for anyone accessing the free plan. Here’s why:

Netflix still hasn’t understood the market well it seems. They haven’t integrated M-Pesa payments yet. But that’s not all.

They need to style up. Netflix is clearly going the long mile in trying to find as many possible paying users as it can. People must sign up to watch. And if they want other titles, they must pay. They already have the accounts, anyways. And they’ve already experienced and maybe by then loved what they got, and would be much more ready to pay.

They can expect a lot more people to be streaming content using their internet. Meaning internet demands will be rising. They need to find ways to ensure they provide a smooth experience for their users. (Remember Safaricom introduced fair usage to its Home Fibre – you will definitely be hitting those limits pretty quickly should everyone at home be watching Free Netflix)

Anyway, Netflix is now Free… Why haven’t you signed up?

