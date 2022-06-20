What Time Will 'And Just Like That' Episode 3 Be on HBO Max? – Decider

Ads

And just like that…we are down to only 8 episodes left in the Sex And The City reboot!

Last week, HBO Max finally premiered the long awaited continuation of Carrie Bradshaw’s story in a series titled And Just Like That. The new installment follows everyones favorite SATC characters (minus Samantha…we miss you!) as they embrace their 50’s while battling heartbreaking loss, cultural awakenings and even the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, the first 2 episodes of the series have been released, leaving fans everywhere shocked… And possibly afraid of Pelotons. So, when will episode 3 of And Just Like That be on HBO Max? How many episodes of And Just Like That are there? Where can you stream And Just Like That?

“When In Rome” is the third episode of And Just Like That. It will premiere on HBO Max Thursday December 16, 2021 at 3 A.M/ E.T. and 12 A.M/ P.T.

And Just Like That is made up of 10 episodes in total. New episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays until the series reaches its end in February of 2022.

And Just Like That is currently available to stream for active subscribers to any HBO affiliated platform. This includes HBO Max and Hulu with the HBO add on. Those with cable can also watch And Just Like That by going to the HBO Max website or app and entering a valid cable log in.

Possibly. As of right now, a second season of And Just Like That has yet to be confirmed. However, never say never. After all, long time fans of Sex And The City probably thought they wouldn’t see Carrie and the gang again following the shows series finale back in 2004. They though so again after the release of Sex And The City: The Movie, and again after the release of Sex And The City 2… It seem’s that SATC is the gift that just keeps on giving.

