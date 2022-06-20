Changes, Reopenings, and MORE Coming to Disney World in June – AllEars.Net

Ads

Summer is just around the corner, and for many Disney World fans that means summer Disney trips.

Staying updated on everything going on in the parks and beyond can be tricky, especially as things are changing around Disney World all the time. Not only that, but there are special events and holidays to look forward to — so here are the biggest things happening in Disney World this June!



If you’re heading to EPCOT on June 5th, be aware that the park is closing an hour early at 8PM. It’s not much of a change, but if you wanted to spend the day in this park just know you have one less hour to do so.

We suggest getting to EPCOT as early as possible on June 5th so you have more time to experience all that it has to offer!

On June 8th, we’ll see a BIG Genie+ change hit Disney World. At the moment, Disney World guests with multi-day tickets or vacation packages can purchase Genie+ in advance as a ticket add-on. Starting June 8th, that option goes away and ALL guests will only be able to purchase Genie+ on a daily basis (a.k.a. on each day of their trip).

This is a big change to keep in mind if you’ve been used to adding it onto your vacation package in advance. Be sure to allot yourself some extra time each morning (well before that first 7AM sign-up time) to buy the service.

Another important thing is also happening on June 8th — that’s when Disney World tickets, hotel stays, and vacation packages for 2023 will officially go on sale!

So mark those calendars and get ready to book your upcoming trips!

Much like EPCOT, Animal Kingdom will also be closing early one day this month — on June 9th. Instead of closing at 8PM that day, it’ll close at 6PM. Disney closes parks early for a multitude of reasons.

We’ll keep an eye out for any additional info and let you know if this changes!

Get your cowboy boots and napkins ready, because after a lengthy closure Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is finally returning to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground on June 23rd! This all-you-care-to-enjoy musical dinner show is loved by many, and we are thrilled to see it come back!

Note that some of Hoop-Dee-Doo will be DIFFERENT upon its return. Some of those changes will impact technical things like stage lighting, but there will also be updates to some of the script and scenery.

Reservations can be made now for Hoop-Dee-Doo, and tickets are between $66 and $74 (for adults).

Disney World celebrates Pride Month in June with a host of Pride merchandise and even Pride Month eats and drinks. Pride Month treats have already arrived at Gideon’s Bakehouse.

And we’ve already seen a whole Pride merchandise collection released this year.

Disney Springs has also announced a whole bunch of new food items and other things that will be available as part of the festivities.

We also expect to see some Father’s Day treats pop up throughout Disney World, since that’s what we’ve seen in years past. So far, we have seen a limited-edition Star Wars Father’s Day MagicBand released.

We’ll keep an eye out for news on this!

In June, menu changes will hit various spots in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on certain days!

Some treats will return, and new ones will arrive as well, including some new items at Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant and 50’s Prime Time Cafe!

Over at Magic Kingdom, June will bring with it some time changes for the Festival of Fantasy Parade and other shows.

At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the NEW resort studios are expected to open in late June…

…and Canada Far & Wide is set to close in EPCOT on June 27th ahead of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Summer is a busy time in Disney World, and it’s only just beginning. For the latest Disney news and more, be sure to stay tuned to AllEars. To see how to pack for a summer trip to Disney World, click here. And plan ahead for all of the SOLD OUT dates this summer by checking out our information here.



Are you heading to Disney World in June? Let us know in the comments!

