Bitfarms Worried About The Fall In Bitcoin Prices Amidst Its Investment Plan in Latam – Mining Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Sergio Goschenko

Bitfarms, a global bitcoin mining company, has told that the price of bitcoin, above all other elements, is one of the most important factors for the future of the industry. Damián Polla, Bitfarm’s Latam General Manager, stated that countries like Argentina, where Bitfarms is currency building a bitcoin mega-mining center, were a very good destiny for bitcoin mining companies due to different factors.

Bitcoin mining companies are starting to feel the effects of the deceleration of the price of bitcoin in crypto markets. The company has declared that the fall of bitcoin prices, above all elements, is the most important problem that miners are facing right now. This has affected the company directly due to its holdings, taking its valuation from a unicorn status to a sub $500 million currently.

In an interview given to local media, Damian Polla, Bitfarm’s Latam General Manager, stated:

The biggest challenge facing the sector in the short term, both in Argentina and globally, is the fall in the price of bitcoin, which reduces revenues and increases operating costs.

Polla also considered this fall in prices as proof of the advance of the cryptocurrency market, which he qualified as being “mainstream” in global markets due to its correlation with other traditional equity indexes.

The company, which has a quota of 1.5% of the global Bitcoin hashrate, has made important investments in Argentina and Paraguay. The company is currently building a Bitcoin mega farm in Argentina, that will be designed to host 55K miners with a power capacity of 210 megawatts. While other companies in the country are executing layoffs as a plan to resist the announced upcoming economic phase, Bitfarms is currently generating 200 jobs with the construction of the mentioned mining facility.

Polla revealed the factors that had made Bitfarms put its investment in the country instead of taking them elsewhere. He explained:

Argentina is a very good destination for an investment of this type because it offers competitive energy prices, quality human resources, and a very active cryptocurrency ecosystem. Despite the economic ups and downs, the crypto ecosystem in Argentina is a leader in the region.

While the company is not currently planning new investments in the area, Polla explained that Bitfarms is always evaluating new opportunities in Argentina, Latam, and even the U.S.

Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He describes himself as late to the game, entering the cryptosphere when the price rise happened during December 2017. Having a computer engineering background, living in Venezuela, and being impacted by the cryptocurrency boom at a social level, he offers a different point of view about crypto success and how it helps the unbanked and underserved.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

