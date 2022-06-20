WWDC 2022: Everything you need to know about Apple’s special in-person event – 9to5Mac

Ads

May 9

Chance Miller

– May. 9th 2022 12:22 pm PT

@ChanceHMiller

Unlike the previous two years, WWDC 2022 will include an in-person event at Apple Park on June 6. While much smaller in scale than what Apple offered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this marks the first time Apple has welcomed developers back to Apple Park for any sort of in-person event.

With applications now open for this year’s WWDC in-person gathering, head below for everything you need to know.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



When Apple first announced WWDC 2022 last month, its press release touted the event as having an “all-online format.” This is technically true, seeing that Apple will offer all of the same online experiences this year as it offered in 2020 and 2022. This includes things like virtual sessions, labs keynote and State of the Union presentations, digital lounges, and more.

Hidden further down in the press release, however, was the notable tidbit that WWDC 2022 will include an in-person component for developers and students at Apple.

According to Apple, this will be a “special day for developers and students” at Apple Park. Those in attendance will gather to watch the opening keynote of WWDC and State of the Union videos. Developers will also be able to “explore the all-new Developer Center” at Apple Park, which the company hasn’t officially revealed to the public.

Apple says:

We’re hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can’t wait to connect in person.

This celebration marks the start of an inspiring week of sessions, labs, and lounges — all online and with more activities than ever.

Apple has officially opened applications for attending this small “Special Event at Apple Park” on June 6. The company says that the event is open to members of the Apple Developer Program, the Apple Developer Enterprise Program, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge applicants.

Eligible developers and students can apply starting today through May 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT. Invitations will be “allocated through a random selection process” and are non-transferrable, Apple says. All applicants will be notified of their status by May 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT.

You can apply to attend WWDC 2022 in-person by heading to Apple’s website right here. The application process simply consists of logging in with your Apple ID.

This is Apple’s first in-person event of any kind since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Even though this event is drastically smaller in scale than previous WWDC events, the company is still putting some COVID-19 precautions in place. This includes proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than three days before the event.

As it stands right now, Apple says that masks are currently optional, and it will not be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. These policies could change once June 6 rolls around, and Apple says it will “details on the latest requirements to attendees prior to the event.”

Even if this is a scaled back version of the WWDC in-person event compared to previous years, it’s notable to see Apple inviting people back to Apple Park for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It sets the stage for more in-person events

There is still quite a bit we don’t know about this “Special Event,” including details on where exactly at Apple it will be held. This most likely depends on how many developers and students Apple invites, but possibilities include the Apple Park Visitor Center, Steve Jobs Theater, and inside the center ring at Apple’s rainbow stage.

It could also be that the entire event takes place at the aforementioned Developer Center, which again, we know very little about.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@ChanceHMiller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

OLED MacBook Air and iPad Pro planned for 2024

Hands-on: iOS 16 introduces new ‘RoomPlan’ API

Listen: 9to5Mac Daily Podcast

Unsend email with iPhone on iOS 16

source

Ads