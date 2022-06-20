Shiba Inu TO PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu to PKR rates on, June 19, 2022 – BOL News

Ads

Follow us on

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….



Share

Listen

Font size

Dark Mode

Save

Print

Shiba Inu TO PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu to PKR rates on, June 21, 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani rupee on 19 June 2022 is 0.00160 Pakistani Rupee.

Check the updated SHIB to PKR Pakistan Exchange Rate Chart. Today 1 Shiba Inu to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated 19th June 2022)

1 SHIB Shiba Inu = 0.00160 PKR

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.

1,532,147[+171*]

3,547

1,498,217[+0*]

30,383[+0*]

544,357,056[+104,073*]

18,285,892

519,730,208[+218,160*]

6,340,977[+275*]

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi attends the Humanity tour in UK

Shatrughan Sinha did not even received a thank you for his help for Aaryan

Petrol price hike: The runaway inflation

PPP convenes meeting to discuss local body elections

First batch of Pakistani students return to China

PM invites Saudi businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Heavy rainfalls may trigger landsliding, generate flash flooding: Met Office

PTI MPA oblivious of why police arrested him

Benazir Bhutto birth anniversary: Bilawal to address rally in Larkana

Govt to provide targeted subsidy on five essential items

Copyright © – BOL Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

You seems to have an Ad Blocker on. Please turn it off in order to continue or white list Bol News

REFRESH IF YOU ALREADY TURNED OFF THE AD BLOCKER

source