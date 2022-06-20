See inside the new Google Store in Williamsburg – Time Out

Ads

The store follows the brand's flagship in Chelsea.

Google has officially set up shop in Brooklyn just a little over a year after opening the doors of its first-ever physical retail store, the brand’s flagship location in Chelsea, Manhattan.

The new Google Store launched in Williamsburg at 134 N 6th Street by Berry Street this week and, inside, patrons will now get to try out a slew of the company’s products. You’ll also get to consult with experts to potentially troubleshoot an issue or discuss future purchases. Online orders will be available for pick-up on premise as well.

“The Google Store Williamsburg will be the first of our ‘neighborhood stores,'” the company explained in an official press release about the news. “[We’ll be] offering similar hands-on experiences with our products and services as our flagship store, but in a more intimate setting that celebrates the unique neighborhood we’re in.”

Think of it, then, as a very local kind of Google experience that kicks off as soon as you walk in and notice the beautiful art installation by Brooklyn-based artist Olalekan Jeyifous, whose “work examines the relationships between architecture, community and the environment,” according to the press release.

Perhaps most excitingly, the store will also begin hosting local events to celebrate the neighborhood, including guided walks where you’ll get to try out Pixel photography features and other Google products.

We dare say that the future of tech-related retail is upon us.

