iPhone SE 3: Leak raises hype for Apple's reportedly iPhone 11-inspired compact phone – Notebookcheck.net

Information on Apple’s next-gen compact phone, the iPhone SE 3, surfaces intermittently. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to debut in H1 2022, and the latest leak has now provided some more tidbits about the compact device.
Reputedly, the iPhone SE 3 will be built on an iPhone 11-esque chassis, essentially mirroring the relationships between the first-gen iPhone SE and the iPhone 5S, and the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone 8. It’s important to note that this same leaker previously claimed the iPhone SE 3 would take design cues from the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 sports a more modern design, so this should excite expectant fans. The leak also reiterates that the iPhone SE 3 will be powered by an A15 Bionic, with previous reports also claiming that it will offer an LCD panel, making it the last LCD device on the market with a premium SoC.
While the iPhone SE 3 is tipped to be equipped with an A15 Bionic, it will be a detuned model. It’s unknown by how much it will be detuned but performance is unlikely to be better than that of the iPhone 13, even in best-case scenarios. The iPhone 13 still offers performance on the level of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, though, so that shouldn’t be an issue. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to make its debut in March-April 2022, with prior leaks indicating that it will keep the price tag of the iPhone SE 2.
