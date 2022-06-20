5 Top Crypto Gainers Today – LUNA, GODS, LBLOCK, XTZ, AVAX – Business 2 Community

Ads



Terra (LUNA) has put in a significant bounce on May 22nd, and play to earn crypto tokens GODS and LBLOCK are also moving to the upside after bullish news.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.

With Bitcoin green on the day back around $30,000 and Ethereum back over $2,000, several altcoins are catching a bid:

At one point LUNA today put in an intraday price gain of over 100%. Partly this may be as today is a Sunday, with lower liquidity in the market – some traders are reluctant to trust a ‘Sunday scam pump’.

This could also just be LUNA retesting the weekly open – $0.000213 – where so far it has been rejected. A bounce from around $0.0001 wasn’t unsurprising though – the LUNA price has yet to ever close a daily candle under that level.



LUNA price gain – via Coinmarketcap

Its wick to the 2022 low of $0.00000112 was quickly bought up by buyers on the 13th and the wick under $0.0001 on the 14th was also bought. Since then there have been no wicks below that price.

LUNA still has a long way to go – see our will LUNA recover post. The circulating supply is still 6.5 trillion LUNA so unless part of the supply in circulation is burnt, a LUNA price of $0.006 would already mean a $40 billion market cap, its former market capitalization before the drop.

Do Kwon did tweet a burn address to a Twitter user which appears to have caused some traders to think a large-scale LUNA recovery plan to burn the supply will go ahead – although earlier Do Kwon also tweeted that Terraform Labs only owns 0.1% of the supply and seems against LUNA burn proposals. A ‘Burn LUNA’ hashtag #BurnLuna has been trending.

223 million LUNA coins have been burnt so far according to Bitquery, a tracking website – the normal Terra Station / Terra Explorer site no longer appears to track LUNA burning. Which is a small fraction of 6.5 trillion. MEXC Global on Twitter has announced they will buy back LUNA and contribute to the LUNA burning effort.

Gods Unchained has pumped almost 500% over the past week including 30% today to reclaim the $1 level, establishing a new short term uptrend and a bullish market structure with higher highs and higher lows.

Last week it was announced that royalty fees would be paid to NFT creators using its platform, and a percentage (20%) of those royalties would also go to the $GODS staking pool.



Both Gods Unchained and Immutable X (IMX) are pumping today – GODS runs on the Immutable X blockchain.

As we noted in our Gods Unchained price prediction the GODS price has also already retraced 97.5% from its all time high of $8.9 set in December 2021 and was oversold.

Lucky Block has also retraced over 90% since its February 2022 all time high of $0.0097 – one of the top crypto gainers in Q1 2022 – and pumped 280% this week, potentially having found a bottom.

This week it was announced the first prize draw of this new crypto games platform will take place May 31st, including one for LBLOCK token holders and a separate NFT jackpot for its non-fungible token holders.



The more tokens or NFTs are held, the higher the rewards potential – part of each jackpot is redistributed to holders as passive income – and holders also receive a free ticket to the actual draw.

The main prize draw has a prizepool of $2 million and the NFT jackpot will award a one-time $1 million prize to one NFT owner.

The current Tezos all time high is $9.17 set in October 2021 and it has retraced 86% since then to a current 2022 low of $1.45.



XTZ price chart – via eToro

On the monthly chart Tezos has now retested the 2021 yearly open and swept the lows from December 2020, an area of historical support – some kind of reaction and bounce was to be expected.

The current AVAX all time high is $147 which it hit in November 2021 and since then it has retraced 84% to a current 2022 low of $23.5.



AVAX price chart – via eToro

Like XTZ, AVAX is now back at previous support levels – from Q1 2022 – which were only briefly retested in September 2021 before its almost 500% bull run.

The top crypto gainers can be tracked on:



Best performing cryptos today – via Bitstamp

Note – cryptos with a several hundred percent gain may be due to lower liquidity on the small crypto exchanges they are listed on – e.g. Uniswap. These are high risk as that percentage gain doesn’t represent real buying interest, only thin order books and possibly wash trading.

The Squid Games crypto displayed high percentage gains before ending up as a ‘rug pull’ where the price crashed. There are also red flags around the Bitsubishi crypto asset (BITSU) trending today.



Biggest crypto movers today – via eToro

For our list of the top crypto gainers today we included verified listings on centralized crypto platforms where the biggest percentage gainers today will be a result of buy orders. eToro and Bitstamp also don’t offer margin trading (the use of leverage on perpetual futures pairs) so their crypto prices are harder to spoof and manipulate with derivatives volume.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Michael Abetz.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Michael has been investing in cryptocurrency since the 2017 bull run, and is a freelance writer producing educational material on decentralized finance topics online.… View full profile ›

Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve

by Personal Branding Blog

by Mary Lister

by Shane Jones

by Brent Carnduff

by James Scherer

by Meredith Wood

by Ayo Oyedotun

by Brian Morris

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Ads

source