Johnny Depp NFTs Pump As He Wins Case vs Amber Heard – Business 2 Community

Ads



The Never Fear Truth NFT collection by Johnny Depp has seen an uptick in sales over the last 48 hours since the star won his defamation case.

His ex-wife Amber Heard has been ordered to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages for libel – over a 2018 opinion piece she wrote in the Washington Post alleging she had been the victim of domestic abuse while married to him, prior to their 2016 divorce.

Never Fear Truth by Johnny Depp is a collection of 3,850 non-fungible tokens with a floor price of 0.36 ETH ($630). One was bought today for 2 ETH (over $3,500) – an NFT art work of Johnny Depp’s pet dog ‘Mooh’, who passed away.

Johnny Depp NFTs are listed on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace. Their description there reads:

‘Never Fear Truth is the genesis collection of 3,850 NFTs created by Johnny Depp. Each NFT acts as a membership key to Johnny Depps’ community and future releases – establishing a creative network of fans and friends through ownership on the Ethereum blockchain.

For Depp there has always been art. Before acting, and before music, art has always been an important outlet for his creativity. This first public exposure of Johnny’s art focuses on ‘Friends and Heroes’. People he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person.

Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him. Portraits of friends, heroes and family; created by Johnny and animated to create truly unique works of generative art.’

The average sale price of a Johnny Depp NFT over the last 7 days according to OpenSea marketplace was 0.75 ETH, a 5% increase on the average price his NFT artworks have sold for since their minting in February 2022.

According to nft-stats.com, 252 have been sold in the last week, at an average price in US dollars of $1,396 and generating a total trading volume of $352,000.

2,200 people currently own one or more Johnny Depp NFTs. The most expensive sale in the last month was for $3767 worth of Ethereum.

Johnny Depp’s NFT collection did however have a higher trading volume and floor price in March shortly after its mint, so this recent uptick is not yet an all time high in sales volume, but close to it.

Next NFT to Blow Up – Lucky Block

Our Rating

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Michael Abetz.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Michael has been investing in cryptocurrency since the 2017 bull run, and is a freelance writer producing educational material on decentralized finance topics online.… View full profile ›

Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve

by Mary Lister

by Ayo Oyedotun

by Daniel Hopper

by Ayo Oyedotun

by Matt Williams

by Ivana Taylor

by Miranda Marquit

by Kazi Hassan

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source