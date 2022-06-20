Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cardano and Polygon – European Wrap 20 June – FXStreet

Ads

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Bitcoin price has shown incredible elasticity after it snapped back after dipping below a stable support level. This quick but small recovery has caused some altcoins – not Ethereum and Ripple – to bounce massively. Synthetic (SNX) price has rallied 121% over the last day or so.





Cardano price has been hovering above a stable but intermediate support level since May 13. This range tightening suggests that a breakout move is around the corner. While the technicals remain range bound, there seems to be tensions around the Vasil hard fork and rumors that it could be delayed.

Polygon (MATIC) price is set to fall to a historically important low projected at $0.269. In the aftermath of the seismic shock which sent Bitcoin tanking massively over the weekend, MATIC price could be next to suffer from the spillover effect. Buying the dip must be done cautiously, with clear stop losses and good trade management, or otherwise, the position will be at risk of getting burned.













Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of BitMEX, believes forced Bitcoin liquidations have increased the selling pressure on the asset and explained the impact on BTC price. The bloodbath in crypto triggered a slew of liquidations by crypto lenders, forcing Bitcoin selling to push BTC lower.

Shiba Inu ecosystem’s governance token BONE is set to become the gas of layer-2 solution Shibarium protocol. This is a milestone upgrade for ShibArmy and the community of Shiba Inu coin holders voted on a key upgrade in BONE.

According to Korean media outlet JTBC News, prosecutors in the nation have imposed travel restrictions on Terra developers and former developers as investigations into Terra's LUNA and UST death spiral continue.

In the latest twist-and-turn of the SEC vs. Ripple case, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has hit back at Ripple, objecting to the payment giants attempts to redact certain information it deems ‘sensitive and confidential’.

Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.

