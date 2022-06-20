Salvador Ramos's revealing Instagram post prior to shooting in Texas – Marca English

Ads

The young man said on social media that he had guns

Before Salvador Ramos allegedly opened fire on people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the young man’s social networks were abuzz.

Allegedly, in a conversation with a random girl, Ramos had practically confessed to her what he was going to do at the school.

Previously, and according to county police reports, the young man’s Instagram already showed some signs of suspicious behavior.

Independent of the self-portraits, the 18-year-old uploaded several revealing photos of firearms.

A pair of short rifles and a cartridge of bullets is what he showed on his social media.

Subsequently, Ramos allegedly had conversations with a girl where he would “reveal a secret” to her.

Moments later, the shooting broke out at the school in the Texan county where more than 15 people died, including adults and children.

The Texas Department of Homeland Security announced that Salvador Ramos entered the Robb elementary school with a bulletproof vest and a rifle.

Sgt. Erick Estrada added that after the shooting at the site, the young man fled in a car that was parked near the elementary school.

The vehicle appeared to be abandoned, but no, he was just waiting for the alleged perpetrator of the shooting.

