Brydge 11 MAX+ keyboard case complements your 11-inch iPad Pro/Air at $150 (Save 25%) – 9to5Toys

The official Brydge Amazon storefront now offers its 11 MAX+ Wireless Keyboard Case for $149.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is the second-best price to date overall, and $10 under our previous mention. Delivering one of the more premium physical typing experiences in the Brydge stable, its MAX+ case brings an aluminum build to your 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air 5. The backlit keyboard pairs with a built-in trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures, and connects over Bluetooth with 3-month battery life. Brydge also complements the MacBook-like folio design with a magnetic design that makes it easy to dock or remove your tablet from the keyboard cover. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.
If you can live with a less premium accessory to outfit your 11-inch iPad Pro with, Brydge’s 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard should do the trick at a much more affordable $90 price point. This one may lack the larger trackpad and magnetic docking features, but packs a similar backlit keyboard and will up the productivity potential on your iPadOS machine for less. That’s all while complementing your device with much of the same aluminum form-factor.
As far as alternatives go, there are quite a few other discounts out there to pair with your iPad right now. Currently both of Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards are on sale for some of the best prices of the year from $249. Though if those $50 discounts don’t go far enough for making the in-house offerings affordable enough, Logitech is swooping in to offer its Combo Touch iPad Keyboard Folios from $134.50, delivering new all-time lows in the process.
11 MAX+ iPad Pro keyboard features a large native multi-touch trackpad. Its size and scale enables the most immersive iPadOS experience available. Navigating even the most complex workflows has never been easier. The Brydge 11 MAX+ iPad keyboard fits the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air. Featuring a new SnapFit iPad keyboard case that’s not only designed to flawlessly match your iPad, it’s designed to protect it. The case design snaps to the magnetic back cover for a secure productivity experience.
