Top stars join Maccabi’s NFT project – The Jerusalem Post

Four sports stars, judoka Arik Zeevi, basketball player Shay Doron, American-Israeli basketball player Tamir Goodman and NBA player Eddie Johnson joined the strategic team of Project Max by the Maccabi World Union and the company Sighteer to turn historical exhibits in the Maccabi Museum that are being turned into digital NFTs.

Sighteer will produce digital collectibles with artistic symbols in a limited series of eleven copies per exhibit – one in gold, three in silver and one in bronze.

The project is running under an official and exclusive license called “Project Max,” named after Max Nordau, the father of Maccabi sports.

The project will operate through an artificial intelligence platform, and its goal is to build awareness on the Internet and in the metaverse of the historical story of Jewish sports in the world while promoting the values of equality in sports and the fight against antisemitism.

The Hakoah Vienna team gained worldwide fame after defeating an English team in Britain in 1924. The group is photographed on a victory tour against the backdrop of the pyramids. (credit: MACCABI WORLD UNION)

Amir Gissin, deputy CEO of Maccabi World: “The joining of groundbreaking athletes in the Max Project enables the construction of bridges with different communities around the values ​​of equality in sports.”

