NASA's Mars rover Perseverance snags 7th Red Planet rock sample – Space.com

Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us
By published 8 March 22
Perseverance will grab one more sample from its current site and then head toward an ancient river delta.
NASA’s Perseverance rover now has seven Mars rock samples in its collection.
The car-sized robot drilled into another Martian rock and socked away the resulting core, mission team members announced via Twitter today (March 8). It’s the seventh drilled sample that Perseverance has collected since touching down on the floor of the Red Planet’s Jezero Crater in February 2021.
Collecting samples for future return to Earth is one of Perseverance’s two main tasks, along with hunting for signs of ancient Mars life. The 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero harbored a lake and a river delta in the ancient past, so it’s a great place to do such work, mission team members have said.
Related: 12 amazing photos from the Perseverance rover’s 1st year on Mars
Here on Earth, river deltas are good at preserving signs of life as we know it, as well as life’s basic building blocks, carbon-containing organic compounds. Perseverance team members are therefore eager to explore remnants of the Jezero delta, and they plan to do so soon.
“I plan to get one more sample here before heading on toward the ancient river delta,” the rover team said in today’s tweet (opens in new tab), assuming the voice of Perseverance (as they tend to do with this account).
Perseverance spent its first (Earth) year on Mars exploring the crater floor to the south and west of its landing site, which was named after sci-fi author Octavia Butler. The rover is now heading back toward the touchdown zone, on its way to an accessible segment of the ancient delta.
— In photos: NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover on the Red
— Perseverance rover confirms existence of ancient Mars lake
— Bringing pieces of Mars to Earth in 2031: How NASA and Europe will do it
The Perseverance team is planning the rover’s route with the help of Ingenuity, the 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) helicopter that landed with Perseverance last year. Ingenuity aced its original mission, a five-flight technology-demonstrating campaign, and is now scouting terrain for the rover on an extended mission. Ingenuity has flown 20 times on Mars to date and is still going strong.
If all goes according to plan, Perseverance will end up collecting and caching several dozen Red Planet samples. This material will be brought to Earth, perhaps as early as 2031, by a joint NASA-European Space Agency mission campaign.
Mike Wall is the author of “Out There (opens in new tab)” (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com (opens in new tab) and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, “Out There,” was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.
Get breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Thank you for signing up to Space. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Space is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
NASA's Mars rover Perseverance snags 7th Red Planet rock sample – Space.com
Space is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us