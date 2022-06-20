macOS Ventura revealed at WWDC 22: List of supported MacBooks, when and how to download it – India Today

Ads

Jump to navigation

Speak Now

At WWDC 2022, Apple previewed macOS Ventura, the latest macOS update for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and other Mac devices. The new macOS Ventura update is the most advanced desktop operating system, according to Apple. It brings many new features, like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, etc.

The new macOS Ventura update is currently available for download under developer preview. It can be downloaded under the public beta program in July. Apple has also confirmed that the stable macOS Ventura update will be made available to eligible devices free of cost later this year. While Apple did not announce the macOS Ventura release date, it confirmed that the new update will be available in Fall 2022.

The company also announced the list of Mac devices eligible to receive the new macOS Ventura update. Apple has dropped support for some Mac models launched in or before 2016. Following Mac devices will get the new macOS Ventura update once available for download:

Apple seeded the first developer preview of macOS Ventura to developers immediately after the WWDC 2022 keynote ended. Those who are a member of the Apple Developer Program can download and install the macOS Ventura update immediately.

Unless you are a developer, we do not recommend installing the new macOS update on your primary machine as it may contain bugs and issues that could affect your workflow. The public beta build will be available for download in July 2022. Apple also confirmed that the macOS Ventura update will be available for all eligible devices in Fall 2022.

In case you are installing the new update, it is best to take a backup of your data before installing macOS Ventura. You can click here to check the new macOS Ventura features announced at WWDC 2022.

Father’s Day 2022: The rocky road of an unemployed stay-at-home dad trying to redefine gender roles

From the archives (2001): How Aamir Khan’s epic ‘Lagaan’ was made

Why stock markets are in a jittery phase

China finds signs of water in moon’s ‘Ocean of Storms’

Massive protests continue over Agnipath scheme; 718 arrested in Bihar

IAF releases details on Agnipath scheme

RAF deployed at Jantar Mantar as Cong protests over Agnipath scheme

No rollback of Agnipath scheme, all concessions pre-planned: Defence ministry

Don’t disrespect soldiers: Arvind Kejriwal on BJP leader’s remarks on Agniveers

Poor decision making led to Agnipath protest: AIMIM chief

BJP I-T cell chief vs Rahul Gandhi over Agnipath fury

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Agnipath

Copyright © 2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source