OLED iPad reports get another boost as Samsung plans Apple-specific production line – 9to5Mac

June 3

Jun. 3rd 2022

There have been so many OLED iPad reports that it’s hard to even count, and the latest one suggests that Samsung is making plans to build an advanced OLED production line designed specifically for Apple panels for “tablets and PC line-ups.”

The plan is to begin production in 2024, but one interpretation might suggest the first OLED iPads launching as soon as next year …



We’ve talked before about the gradual transition Apple is making in terms of display tech.

Some sources have claimed that Apple would skip OLED altogether, while most say OLED iPads are in the works, but disagree over launch dates – with everything from 2022 to 2026 reported.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year suggested that the first OLED iPad would launch in 2022, but subsequently said this plan had been abandoned.

Apple has three display suppliers, and all three have been reported to be working on a new generation of OLED panel technology likely geared toward Apple.

Samsung’s panel design was said to double the brightness and boost longevity. LG was reported to be readying itself for orders for OLED iPad displays, preparing to double the production of a plant dedicated to making advanced displays in the right size range for iPads. Finally, BOE was recently said to be joining the OLED iPad panel party – though the company isn’t exactly in Apple’s good books at present.

Building on earlier Samsung reports, TheElec gets a little more specific, suggesting that the company is working on plans to create a new advanced OLED production line for ‘tablets and PCs’ specifically for Apple.

Samsung Display is likely to build its first Gen 85 OLED line with a capacity of 15,000 substrates per month, TheElec has learned.

Gen 8.5 (2200x2500mm) substrates are larger than the Gen 6 (1500x1850mm) used widely for smartphones. This means it is more efficient and productive for making larger OLED panels aimed at IT products such as tablets and notebooks.

The line is aimed at Apple, which is planning to adopt OLED panels more for its tablets and PC lineups. If Cupertino decides to more widely adopt them going forward, Samsung Display will likely invest to add another 15,000 substrates per month in capacity.

The new Gen 8.5 line will likely start production in 2024.

However, the piece also suggests that we could see OLED iPads before then.

Apple’s first OLED tablets __ which will come in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, will utilize Samsung Display and LG Display’s existing Gen 6 lines.

Photo: Daniel Romero/Unsplash

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.

