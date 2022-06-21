Instagram Photo Reveals Details on Tiger Woods' Surgically Repaired Leg – Golficity

Ads

Christopher Hughes June 20, 2022 News, Players

We saw the immense pain Tiger Woods was fighting through late at the Masters and throughout his two days at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, but now we’re getting a look at what the 15-time major winner is dealing with when it comes to his surgically repaired right leg.





A post shared by ZIRE GOLF (@ziregolf)

Woods posed with a young golfer while he prepares for next month’s Open Championship at St. Andrew’s, and in doing so, we got a rare look at Woods while wearing shorts.

You can see the numerous scars on his right leg that was mangled in a February 2021 car crash—a crash that Woods said could’ve cost him that part of his leg entirely.

After 14 months away from competitive golf, Woods returned at the Masters and played well the first day. He was progressively worse as the tournament went on, however. It was a similar story at Southern Hills, as he was okay through 18 holes, but the pain got to be so great during round two that he withdrew from the tournament.

Embed from Getty Imageswindow.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’ZpJ7xaQAR4h2E3k8xg65aA’,sig:’PvUrNjPiAAmRWBDAKLiBoxOcIVWc88t0obv_wBXBHAg=’,w:’594px’,h:’396px’,items:’1398521892′,caption: false ,tld:’com’,is360: false })});

Woods skipped the U.S. Open in order to be ready for The Open at the “home of golf,” a course where Woods has had success and reveres greatly.

Cover Image Via Twitter

Chris has worked in sports journalism for nearly 20 years and also loves the game of golf, even though it often doesn’t love him back. Year-round golf is a perk of living in Florida, where Chris moved from his native New York shortly after graduating from college. Chris has played some famous courses in the state, including Bay Hill in Orlando and Innisbrook in the Tampa Bay area, and next on his to-do list is the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass to take a crack at the famous island hole.

Download the free Golficity App to get all the best Golficity content in one place, including the latest podcasts, videos, trending stories, and more.

Choose Your Newsletters The Golficity Newsletter The Daily Birdie Podcast Updates

Copyright 2022 Golficity LLC

Ads

source