Masoom: OTT streaming release for new Hindi mystery drama explained – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

Which OTT streaming platform will the upcoming Hindi-language mystery drama Masoom be available from and when will the series release online?

Fans of Indian television are going to have a tough choice this weekend as to which new series that they want to binge first.

One option is the highly anticipated new Samara Tijori and Boman Irani-helmed mystery drama series, Masoom. With almost 19 million views on its YouTube trailer, it’s a safe bet that this series will be dominating the headlines on social media over the next several days.

Now, fans are curious as to how they can stream Masoom online and most importantly, what date and time the series will release in India?

Masoom will be exclusively available to stream through the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service.

The streaming giant recently surpassed 50 million paying subscribers and there is no shortage of deals available for new customers, including:

There are also two additional price plans for the Disney Plus Mobile Plan, with options available at Rs 49 for one-month and Rs 199 for a six-month-long subscription.

Details on the plot of Masoom remain interestingly scarce online, indicating that both Hotstar and the showrunners want to keep the mystery drama as mysterious to fans as they can.

The series will focus on a young woman called Sana Kapoor, who is heartbroken and in the depths of despair after the sudden passing of her mother. However, Kapoor has no intention of simply grieving alone and instead, decides to actively investigate the accident that left her mother dead…even if that means digging through the skeletons kept in the family’s past.

The official trailer for the series had a preview caption that read: “A family, a secret from the past and shattered innocence – a person’s truth is never simple.”

A follow-up Instagram post for the official TV poster also included the caption “Jo masoom dikhte hain kabhi kabhi hote nahi” which translates into “Those who look innocent, sometimes they aren’t.”

Masoom is scheduled to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, June 17th, 2022.

Neither the Masoom showrunners nor the Hotstar streaming giant has publicly confirmed the specific launch time for the new series.

However, Hotstar typically releases original Indian content from 12 AM IST, unless otherwise stated as part of the promotional campaign.

Considering the lack of information to suggest a release deviating from the typical schedule, fans should prepare the popcorn for a midnight premiere.

The good news is that all six episodes from the Masoom TV series will premiere on June 17th at the same time, so we can all spend the weekend binging the Samara Tijori-led series.

Per Gadgets360, the following cast members will feature in Masoom:

