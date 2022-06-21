Most 11-inch iPad Pro models are $100 off at Amazon right now – Engadget

Ads

Those looking for a powerful laptop alternative need look no further than this year’s iPad Pros. Outfitted with Apple’s M1 chipset, they’re the most powerful tablets the company has ever made. Now you can get an 11-inch iPad Pro for less at Amazon thanks to a $100 discount that’s dropped the prices of most available models. The base 128GB version is sold out right now, but the 256GB WiFi model is down to $800, which is a record low. The sale also includes the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB iPad Pros, which are on sale for $1,000, $1,400 and $1,799, respectively.

These iPad Pros don’t look very different from their predecessors because Apple focused most of the updates on the internals. Inside is the company’s M1 processor, which makes the tablets run similarly to the MacBook Air M1 — which is to say, remarkably fast and smooth. When we reviewed the larger of the two Pros, we were impressed by its ability to play laborious games and piece together 4K video without breaking a sweat. The latest iPad Pros also support 5G connectivity, along with a USB-C port for charging and a new ultra-wide camera that enables Center Stage. When paired with the right accessories, these iPads are the closest things Apple has made to laptop replacements or 2-in-1 machines.

The biggest difference between the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pros is in the screen. In addition to being larger, the 12.9-inch’s display is a Liquid Retina XDR panel, which will make a difference when doing things like watching videos and editing photos. And that comes with a higher price tag — the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099, but it’s been on sale for $999 on Amazon for a few months. You’re still getting a lovely display on the 11-inch model, though — it’s a 2,388 x 1668 resolution Liquid Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone technology, so don’t think you’re giving anything up by going with the slightly smaller tablet (and saving some money in the process).

