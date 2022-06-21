Digital Health Market Size to Increase by USD 207.34 Billion|Driven by AI Usage in Digital Health| Technavio – Yahoo Finance

Ads

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The digital health market share is expected to increase by USD 207.34 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%.

The digital health market is categorized by Technavio as a part of the global healthcare technology market. The digital health market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

The digital health market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Alphabet Inc., a leading vendor, offers a platform for developing healthcare interoperability resources, and an application programming interface-based digital services.

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N V

McKesson Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

· Siemens Healthineers AG

Digital Health Market: Key Drivers

The increase in the number of M&A activities is driving the digital health market. Strategic M&A activities of the vendors support the development of efficient products and increase the profit margin of the service providers. Investments are carried out in the form of either capital outflow to develop new service offerings or the acquisitions of other service providers. For instance, in April 2019, the company, which is a women s health group, completed the acquisition of Pacify, a telehealth company that mainly focuses on virtual perinatal care for new and expectant moms and parents. Through such business strategies, both companies aim to offer obstetrics and gynecology services and provide relationship-driven and technologically advanced products.

Digital Health Market: Key Challenges

The threat of open-source service providers is expected to be a major hindrance to the digital health market during the forecast period. There are numerous open-source vendors that provide a wide range of digital health solutions in the digital health market. A combination of multiple products from several open-source vendors can offer all the functionalities provided by proprietary on-premises and cloud-based digital health solution providers. Open-source software offers features such as better credibility, unconstrained innovations, and decentralized control. This has a negative impact on the market share of the proprietary players in the digital health market. NHS England is a non-departmental public body of the Department of Health in the UK that uses open-source IT solutions in healthcare to make healthcare services accessible to all. Healthcare professionals can bridge the gap between the staff and the technology by including more input on software improvements and uses.

Digital Health Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 207.34 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

18.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N V, McKesson Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens Healthineers AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Get your report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

North America’s Contribution to Digital Health Market

The awareness of technological advances and better infrastructure in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the digital health market growth in North America over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 46% of market growth as countries such as the US are the key markets for digital health. Market growth in North America is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download your sample copy and know more about the market contribution in North America

Market Segmentation

The digital health market is divided by application into the wireless health segment, mobile health segment, telehealth segment, and EHR segment. The wireless health segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period. Wireless health involves the usage of wireless technologies in traditional medical activities such as the diagnosis and treatment of illnesses. Wireless radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology is another popular wireless technology used in the healthcare industry, thereby driving the demand for this segment and also contributing to the digital health market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital health market vendors

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive digital health market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the digital health market size and its contribution to the parent market

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

The growth of the digital health industry across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Wireless health – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile health – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

EHR – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telehealth – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

