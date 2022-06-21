Why Disney+ Day 2022 Might Be Different | What's On Disney Plus #192 – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Home Latest News Why Disney+ Day 2022 Might Be Different | What's On Disney Plus...

In this What’s On Disney Plus Podcast episode, Roger and James discuss the upcoming second annual Disney+ Day and how it might impact the D23 Expo.
The guys also share their thoughts on “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” coming to Disney+ in June. They also talk about their thoughts on “The Orville”, “Hollywood Stargirl”, “Fire Island”, “Abbott Elementary” and “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”.
